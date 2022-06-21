Over the past two years, the housing market has changed dramatically, with many people settling into tiny homes, RVs and beyond. Living Smaller host Cinque Cerra-Saunders is very excited to shed light on this new normal in the A&E series.

Through the series, which premiered on June 4, viewers see how creative people are getting to save money, go on vacation and work thanks to their compact lifestyles. Living Smaller highlights the interesting and exciting ways folks are turning uncommon and unconventional spaces into amazing places to call home.

“Living Smaller really focuses on the tiny home movement as a way for our home owners to pursue their dreams,” Cerra-Saunders told Us Weekly exclusively.

While the tiny living community hasn’t been tapped into on television as much as other areas of design, Living Smaller celebrates the ways people have taken on the challenge.

“We meet retirees who decide to live tiny because they want a mobile structure that they can take across the country to be closer to their grandchildren, couples who quit their corporate jobs to pursue more interesting endeavors like teaching off roading skill to people around the country,” the new host said. “And then we have your typical family of 2.5 kids and parents who just want to be closer to their children and want to stay at home.”

As a former New York City resident, Cerra-Saunders has experienced this style of living before. While discussing the show’s impact, he explained some reasons why someone may decide to “live small.”

“We explore the tiny home as a luxury home as well. Your dollars go a lot further, the smaller the footprint of the home. So we’ll see a lot of well appointed beautifully designed homes that are just way more luxurious than what the homeowners would have been able to afford with a property that was triple or quadruple the size,” the Pittsburgh native told Us.

Tiny houses are an example of innovation at its finest, from luxury treehouses and houseboats to vintage trailers and more. The host hopes viewers tune in to see just how creative people are willing to get — and maybe even get inspired to follow their lead.

“I’m most excited about presenting audiences with Living Smaller because I think it will change the way viewers think of tiny homes and make the concept a little bit more accessible. I think for a lot of people, the concept of tiny living feels like it’s not relevant to their own circumstances or the ways that they live their life,” Cerra-Saunders explained. “So this show will really allow people to come up with ideas that they can apply to their homes, no matter their size, and think of new ways that they can incorporate tiny living best practices in their own life.”

Living Smaller airs on A&E Saturdays at 12 p.m./11 a.m. CT.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!