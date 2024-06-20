Is Finch going to be MIA from Bridgeton season 4?

Fans noticed that Lorn Macdonald took to Instagram to celebrate his time on the hit Netflix series and Us couldn’t help but wonder if the message doubled as a goodbye to the series.

“Albion Finch. What started off with cheese and a sneeze became a character I deeply care about. Huge thanks to everyone who made this a job I’ll never forget and to all the fans showing your love for this weird little dude,” Macdonald wrote on Wednesday, June 19. “It means a lot. And to my Philippa. @harriet.cains . My partner in crime. It’s been real.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Netflix for comment as fans flood the comments section of the actor’s post.

“Wait why has it been real, u wont be around in next seasons😢?,” wrote one user while another added, “ALBION FINCH DONT LEAVE ME, stay forever because i fear i will go insane without my favorite walking green flag.”

Macdonald didn’t offer any more clarification but did “like” the outpouring of support. He has become a memorable presence on Bridgerton playing Philippa’s (Harriet Cains) husband the past two seasons. It is possible that since Penelope’s (Nicola Coughlan) love story with Colin (Luke Newton) was at the center of season 3 that the Featheringtons story line has been wrapped up.

Each season of the Regency series is based on a book from Julia Quinn‘s series that focuses on a specific Bridgerton sibling. Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and now Colin have all had their turn to shine but it isn’t clear yet who will be taking over for season 4.

Showrunner Jess Brownell hinted that there were clues in season 3 about where the story would go from here.

“I won’t give you anything, but I do think that there are some clues at the end of Season 3 of where we’re headed,” she told TV Insider in April. “So yeah, I leave that to fans to pick apart, but I think we’re tipping our hand just a little bit.”

That same month, Brownell elaborated on her plans for the series, telling Refinery29, “I am really not trying to shake things up too much. I really believe in the vision of the show. I really want to serve the stories and the books the best way possible.”

The biggest theories right now are that Francesca (Hannah Dodd), Eloise (Claudia Jessie) or Benedict (Luke Thompson). Francesca is the most obvious choice since her marriage to John (Victor Alli) in season 3 set up her journey, which was the inspiration for Quinn’s When He Was Wicked novel.

In the book, Francesca found love with her now-husband’s cousin after John’s death. Bridgerton, however, shook up the narrative by making John’s cousin Michaela instead of Michael. Eloise, meanwhile, is meant to get her happily ever after with Phillip (Chris Fulton) — who was not mentioned at all during season 3.

Benedict, for his part, was expected to be the season 3 lead since his book An Offer From a Gentleman was next in order. The creative team changed that up as well, which meant there’s no telling when Benedict would become the focus.

“It’d be nice to give the character a full exploration, that’d be really fun, but the way the show runs — it’s a big ensemble show,” Thompson told Country and Town House in May. “As long as I’m given interesting things to do, I don’t really mind.”

Bridgerton is currently streaming on Netflix.