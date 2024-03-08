Love Is Blind stars Jeramey Lutinski and Sarah Ann are presenting a united front in the season 6 reunion trailer.

Jeramey, 32, and Sarah Ann, 31, sat together during the reunion special, which dropped a teaser trailer on Friday, March 8. Sarah Ann proved that she is still close to her pod connection, who dumped her during the season in favor of Laura Dadisman, by holding his hand. (Laura, 34, attended the reunion via Zoom as she had a prior work commitment out of town.)

Their relationship status will be addressed on the special, which starts streaming on Netflix on Wednesday, March 13.

“I’ve never stayed up till 5 a.m. just chatting,” fellow contestant Chelsea Blackwell quips, referring to Laura’s allegations that Jeramey had cheated on her with Sarah Ann.

Sarah Ann attempted to shut down the claims. “I’m a pick-me girl? You’re the pick-me girl,” she exclaims, using the social media slang for a woman who seeks validation from men by adopting behaviors that make them seem different from other individuals.

Laura fired back: “You’re a clown.”

Jeramey, Sarah Ann and Laura were involved in a love triangle inside the pods when the Netflix dating experiment went to Charlotte, North Carolina. Jeramey ultimately said goodbye to Sarah Ann and proposed to Laura sight unseen but the couple’s post-engagement bliss was short-lived when Laura alleged that Jeramey had hooked up with Sarah Ann during his boys’ night out.

“You left at 10:45 [p.m.] and were out ‘till 5-something in the f—king morning,” Laura said during the ninth episode. “The bars close at 2. What were you doing until 5:00 in the morning? I don’t see why you can’t just answer the question.”

Jeramey denied her accusations, noting that Sarah Ann happened to be out at the same bar as his friends.

“I directly was like, ‘I’m probably gonna turn around and was like, No, I’m not gonna let somebody else dictate what I do,’” Jeramey said. “Went there, she comes over to me and is like, ‘Hi, Jeramey,’ hugs me, walks away. I’m like, ‘What was that?’ Then I found out that she’s upset about a lot of things.”

Jeramey added he wanted to give Sarah Ann closure about their breakup, telling Laura that they just “hung back” and “talked about things” in the parking lot of the club for several hours.

“Don’t share your f—king location if you don’t want me to check it at 5 a.m.,” Laura said, claiming that his account was false and ending their engagement. “You weren’t even in South End, you were north of Uptown, which is where Sarah Ann lives. I literally knew. … I don’t have anything else to say. I want out.”

Jeramey, Sarah Ann and Laura aren’t the only ones in the hot seat during the Love Is Blind reunion. Per the trailer, Clay Gravesande tearfully confesses that ex-fiancée Amber “AD” Smith is “the love of [his] life” and that he “made a mistake” saying no at the altar.

Every couple from season 6 has gone their separate ways except for Johnny McIntyre and Amy Cortes, who got married in the finale. Chelsea and her former fiancé, Jimmy Presnell, could be joining them in the Love Is Blind success column, however, as they were spotted together on Thursday, March 7, when they traveled down south for Chelsea’s pal’s wedding. Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey claim all of the drama will be addressed when the Love Is Blind season 6 reunion begins streaming on Netflix on Wednesday, March 13.