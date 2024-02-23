The season 6 Love Is Blind reunion is upon Us — and hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey are asking for fans to help them out.

Netflix released the first teaser for the season 6 reunion on Friday, February 23, which featured Nick, 50, and Vanessa, 43, prepping for the big event and asking viewers to send in their requests.

“And we’ll find out is love truly blind,” Nick recites while rehearsing his script in the clip. Vanessa, meanwhile, starts checking off the guest list. “Babe, the reunions only a few weeks away and we still have so much to figure out,” she says, to which Nick replies, “So much to review and so much to ask. And America and the world will be watching.”

The couple then turn to the camera to address the fans, asking them who they want to see invited to the reunion and what questions they want answered. “See you there,” Vanessa says before blowing a kiss goodbye.

Filmed in front of a live audience and filled with surprise guests, the reunion, which is set to air on Wednesday, March 13, will bring the season 6 love hopefuls back together for the first time since the experiment ended. The Pod Squad will reflect on their relationships, dissect the seasons twists and turns and reveal secrets that have surfaced since they finished filming.

The new approach to the reunion comes after Netflix faced backlash during season 4. In addition to the live feed facing a series of technical difficulties, Vanessa got pushback for asking the married couples about their pregnancy plans and for her line of questioning toward Paul Peden about his split from Micah Lussier.

As social media users continued to express their feelings about the reunion, Vanessa disabled commenting on her Instagram. Paul, for his part, compared his experience on the reunion to an “interrogation” where Vanessa was “drilling” him about his decisions.

“I thought that I detected a little bit of personal bias there. I’m not sure what it was And I guess she’s within her right to drill on personal bias, but she shouldn’t present as being an objective neutral party, if that’s the case,” he told Entertainment Tonight in April 2023. “But I think it’s fair to continue follow up questions. But if we’re going to go that route, we need to be able to have a full length conversation.”

Vanessa eventually apologized to Paul, sending him a bouquet of flowers, which Paul accepted. She later praised the entire season 4 cast for their candor throughout the Netflix process.

“I want to take a moment, on this platform, to acknowledge the intense vulnerability that goes into our show (each season). I’m so proud of this cast and their willingness to put themselves out there,” the host wrote via Instagram following the reunion drama. “It wasn’t easy and this has been a LONG process to get to the reunion. Please keep in mind online (and in life) that ‘words have weight.’ What you say to someone you don’t know (and don’t know the whole story to) can have a lasting affect on them… in many different ways. Mental health should always be treated with respect.”

Although some participants found issues with Vanessa’s approach to hosting, others from past seasons came to her defense. Season 2 contestant Shayne Jansen called both Nick and Vanessa the “nicest humans” throughout his experience, saying the pair would even hang out with the group during downtime. Season 2’s Deepti Vempati and Natalie Lee also defended the duo, labeling them the “mom and dad” of the pods.

“Look, I know we’re biased because of course we know Vanessa and Nick. We really considered them as Mom and Dad during filming,” they said during an April 2023 episode of their “Out of the Pods” podcast. “They played this role of mentors to us, providing advice as we were making our decision to say ‘I do’ or ‘I don’t’ on our wedding day. I also agree with the criticism, but I also think it’s unfair as well with how much backlash she’s getting. It feels like a dog pile.”

New episodes of Love Is Blind season 6 drop Wednesdays on Netflix. The reunion will stream on Netflix Wednesday, March 6, at 9 p.m. ET.