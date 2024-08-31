Jasmine Chamberlain and Demi Brown’s Love Is Blind UK friendship is on the outs.

During a Wednesday, August 28, appearance on the “Your Aunties Could Never” podcast, Jasmine, 30, asserted that the pair were “no longer close” after filming the reunion episode.

“Me and Demi not being so-called ‘friends’ anymore has been very recent,” Jasmine said. “This happened, for me anyway, straight after [the] reunion.”

According to Jasmine, the drama goes back to Demi, 30, and ex-fiancé Ollie Sutherland’s love triangle with Sharlotte Ritchie. Demi and Ollie, 31, got engaged in the Love Is Blind pods, but called off their wedding at the altar. During the reunion taping, Ollie admitted that he had recently been hanging out with fellow show participant Sharlotte, 36.

Related: 'Love Is Blind UK' Season 1 Reunion: Every Question Answered A few short weeks ago, who could possibly have imagined Us would be so invested in the love life of a funeral director from the north of England? Love Is Blind UK is officially a huge deal and there is only one human in the world more obsessed with these people’s relationships than Us, and […]

“I remember end of last winter, Ollie and Sharlotte were already talking and Demi was speaking to me,” Jasmine, who married Bobby Johnson on the reality TV show, recalled. “Demi [said] she had a recent friend in her personal life, who kind of betrayed her in a way for not telling her that she was dating Demi’s ex. Bearing in mind I was close with Sharlotte and Demi, your girl was put in the middle.”

Jasmine, “out of respect for Demi,” asked Sharlotte for permission to share the truth “so she’s not blindsided.”

“I did end up telling that to Demi … and [she] said, ‘It’s fine, I appreciate you telling me that,’ and she was good,” Jasmine said. “She went to Tanzania just before the reunion and she came back [the day before] the reunion, … texting, ‘Love you, miss you, you’re coming across so well.’”

Demi then allegedly told Jasmine that she wanted to “speak [her] truth” during the reunion. The discussion on the broadcast didn’t occur, as Jasmine anticipated it would.

Related: All the Drama! Celebrity BFFs Who Ended Their Friendships Some stars cannot be best friends forever. Find out why these former celebrity BFFs are no longer pals, including Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton's disintegration of friendship due to jealousy issues, Jill Zarin and Bethenny Frankel's nasty falling out on reality TV, and more!

“When that didn’t happen [it] threw me off-guard,” Jasmine said. “[Demi] tried to speak to me two days after the reunion and I said, ‘Listen, I’m not ready to talk now. I’m kind of busy with work, got a lot going on [and] I’m still trying to process my feelings, as well,’ something along those lines.”

Demi agreed to give Jasmine space to “process” her feelings days before they reunited at a Netflix party for the show.

“I still felt just that, like, disappointment,” she said. “I just didn’t feel right, so I kind of kept my distance, but I did speak to Maria [Benkh] and she ended up telling Demi about what I said and that’s when Demi left the group chats … and then proceeded to take me off her Instagram and unfollowed me.”

Jasmine, however, asserted that she still “loves” Demi, and reached out after the finale dropped on Netflix earlier this month.

“I said, ‘Hope you’re good. I love you,’ and she said, something along the lines of, ‘All the best,’” Jasmine recalled. “Like, basically [that] she wasn’t interested in having a friendship with me anymore. … I had realized that she was over it.”