Love Is Blind’s Brittany and Kenneth Reunite in TikTok Video

There might be more than one shocking Love Is Blind reunion on the horizon.

Just days before the season 6 reunion drops on Netflix, cast members Brittany Mills and Kenneth Gorham are teasing fans about a reconciliation.

Brittany, 25, posted a TikTok video on Monday, March 11, with the words “don’t tell anyone” splashed across the screen as she mimicked zipping her lips.

That’s when Kenneth, 26, emerged from the door behind her waving at the camera.

Brittany captioned the video: “It’s safe with…🤭 Stay 10 toes down for the reunion this Wednesday 3/13 to see where we’re at.”

Related: 'Love Is Blind’ Couples Status Check: Who Is Still Together? Since the premiere of Love Is Blind in 2020, fans have wondered how effective the concept of speed-dating without seeing the other person actually is. Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, who got married on day 40 of the dating experiment, found their happily ever on the show. However, Lauren later admitted that finding The One […]

As Love Is Blind viewers will recall, Brittany and Kenneth got engaged in the pods, connecting on their religious foundations and both losing a parent at an early age.

However, once they settled into the real world, things began to shift. The pair struggled to form any sort of physical connection, which ultimately culminated in an emotional breakup.

The mysterious TikTok video, of course, raised far more questions than answers.

“Yall are so messy this season and I’m eating it up,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “Everyone from this season needs therapy…and now I need therapy for watching it.”

The video even caught the attention of former Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise cast member Justin Glaze, who commented: “The way I just audibly gasped.”

Whether or not Brittany and Kenneth are actually back together, they have a fan in season 6 castmate Trevor Sova.

“I feel like they should have tried the experiment all the way through, but that’s their decision,” Trevor exclusively told Us Weekly about their surprising split. “I can’t speak on their behalf of what they went through.”

Ultimately, Brittany later explained, she and Kenneth just weren’t able to replicate their early sparks once they met face-to-face.

“The crave, and the passion, and the intensity of our pod experience didn’t necessarily continue throughout the rest of our relationship,” Brittany told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published February 21. “Towards the end of it, it definitely started to drift away. Truly, from my perspective, the intimacy, and the craving, and the passion is what led us to take a turn in our relationship.”

Related: 'Love Is Blind' Season 6 Pods Bring Out Love Squares and More While the premise of Netflix’s Love Is Blind is to help singles find their perfect match, the experiment hasn’t come without drama. During season 2 of the dating show, which premiered in February 2022, multiple love triangles blossomed. In one corner, Shayne Jansen connected with both Natalie Lee and Shaina Hurley, and in another, Jarrette […]

Brittany expressed satisfaction in their decision, especially because they were able to realize things weren’t working before getting all the way to the altar.

“A wedding ceremony is such a special, special moment,” she said. “We need to make sure that if you get to that point, make sure that you are 100 percent confident. So while, yes, we didn’t make it to the wedding, it was still a beautiful experience, and I honestly would do it all over again.”

Find out whether Brittany and Kenneth managed to find that passion again when the Love Is Blind season 6 reunion drops on Netflix Wednesday, March 13 at 9 p.m. ET.