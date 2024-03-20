Love Is Blind alum Chelsea Blackwell is weighing in after Travis Kelce tried to convince brother Jason Kelce to watch season 6.

“JASON. I repeat…don’t do it 😂,” Chelsea, 31, wrote in the comments section when the brothers’ “New Heights” podcast’s official Instagram account shared the discussion from the Wednesday, March 20, episode.

In the clip, Jason, 36, asked Travis, 34, if he’s been captivated by any TV shows recently.

“I have, you wanna get into it? Jason, you gotta watch Love Is Blind, man.” Travis joked, referring to the latest season of the Netflix reality series. “It’s the worst trash ever. It is worse than Catching Kelce, but it is so f—king good.”

While Travis is best known as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, he briefly dabbled in the reality TV dating space. Catching Kelce, a Bachelor-inspired dating show, aired on E! in 2016 and followed Travis’ attempt to find love with women representing each U.S. state. While he ended the show in a relationship with Maya Benberry, they split shortly after filming wrapped. Travis is currently dating Taylor Swift.

During the podcast, Travis further implored Jason to watch season 6 by impersonating Chelsea, who argued with then-fiancé Jimmy Presnell about acting “clingy.” While Travis was spot-on in his impression, it didn’t get Jason to change his tune.

“I’m not watching it,” Jason stressed. “No, I’m not watching that trash. I’m not encouraging Netflix or any of these other subscription channels to make any more of this nonsense bulls—t.”

Unlike Chelsea herself, several Instagram followers tried to help sway Jason’s decision.

“What if we send you Love Is Wine Chardonnay 👀🥂,” the official account for Cupcake Vineyards, which produces a branded wine based on the show, replied.

Love Is Blind season 2 alum Shayne Jansen commented, “How dare you?”

Shayne, 34, also compared Travis’ NFL career to the show.

“Travis and Andy Reid had a Love is Blind moment at the Super Bowl,” Shayne added, referring to the now-viral moment from the big game where Travis was pictured shouting in his coach’s face.

Travis has since regretted yelling at his coach on the sidelines.

“It came at a moment where we weren’t playing very well, I wasn’t playing very well. We had to get some s–t going, and sometimes those emotions get away from me, man,” Travis said during a February episode of his podcast. “That’s been the battle of my career. Everybody else, I don’t give a s–t what everybody else says. I talked with Coach Reid about it today, and we kind of chuckled about it.”

Heated exchange aside, Travis helped the Chiefs win their second consecutive Lombardi Trophy last month.