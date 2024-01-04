Former Love Is Blind contestant Renee Poche has accused Netflix of breaking California labor and civil codes during production of the reality dating show.

Renee, 33, filed a lawsuit against the streaming platform and the production company Delirium, claiming that she felt like a “prisoner” during her “traumatic” stint on Love Is Blind.

Renee appeared on season 5 of Love Is Blind, which was set in Texas and aired in 2023. During her time on the show, she sparked a romance with Carter Wall, and they got engaged sight unseen. In her lawsuit, Renee claimed that Netflix and Delirium failed to properly screen Carter, 30, during the casting process.

“Little did Poche know that she would be matched with a walking red flag: an individual named Carter Wall, who was unemployed with a negative balance in his bank account, homeless, violent, estranged from his family and actively addicted to drugs and alcohol,” she claimed in court documents obtained by Us Weekly. “Wall’s erratic and alarming behavior and emotional instability became glaringly obvious to Poche and the production staff. Poche became utterly terrified to be around him and made her misgivings clear to production.”

Renee further alleged that production did not reprimand Carter despite hearing her complaints. She claimed that she was “forced to spend long stretches of time alone with him” and that Delirium would “subject her” to legal action if she stopped filming the show or “refused to move forward” with their engagement.

“In this climate of fear and unease, Poche began to spiral physically, mentally and emotionally,” the documents state, noting Renee was “utterly terrified” of filming with Carter.

While going through the pod experiment, Renee also claimed that production “locked [her] in her hotel room” and she couldn’t leave without a “cast wrangler.”

“She was expressly forbidden from interacting not only with other participants but also with random hotel guests and staff. In some ways, and this is a sentiment shared by many participants, Poche felt like a prisoner,” the filing added.

Renee broke up with Carter after Love Is Blind filming wrapped, and Netflix subsequently told her that their relationship would not be featured in season 5.

“Although Poche was told that it was because production did not want her to have to relive her experience with Wall, that explanation seems obviously false given the complete lack of concern for her well-being and safety throughout,” she claimed. “Poche is informed and believes, and based thereon alleges, that Wall threatened to commit suicide if footage of him was aired.”

Carter has not publicly addressed any of the complaints made by Renee, who also claimed that Delirium “initiated arbitration” against her in November 2023 for allegedly violating a nondisclosure agreement she signed during casting.

Renee, who has since married a man she previously met on a dating app, is seeking “actual, compensatory, consequential and/or exemplary damages” and a jury trial.

Us has reached out to Netflix and Delirium for comment.