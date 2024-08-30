Love Island USA’s Kaylor Martin and Liv Walker have nothing but love for Ariana Madix.

Less than two weeks after the islanders came together for a dramatic reunion special, two cast members couldn’t help but rave about the show’s host and all-around “girl’s girl.”

“I haven’t seen a lot of past Love Islands, but Ariana was a mother to us,” Liv, 22, exclusively told Us Weekly at the boohoo Collective Launch Party on Thursday, August 29. “She had our back. She was a shoulder to cry on. She was there for the girls.”

Kaylor, 22, added, “She’s a girl’s girl all the way.”

One cast member, however, may beg to differ. Earlier this month, Daia McGhee took to social media and shared some behind-the-scenes moments that didn’t make the final cut. She hinted that Ariana, 39, may not have been fair to every participant.

“I just feel like as a host of the show, it’s your job to not pick favorites,” Daia, 27, said. “It’s your job to just be the mediator in the situation. It’s your job to ask the questions that people actually want to see.”

From Liv’s experience, however, Ariana was supportive of the cast, and she doesn’t understand the criticism.

“I feel like everyone has their own experiences. Everyone deals with different people differently,” she told Us at Hyde Sunset in West Hollywood, California. “But Ariana, I cannot quote her higher. She’s the most amazing, supportive lady ever and I will back her. If anyone says that she’s not like that, then you weren’t there long enough to know what she’s like. I’ll say that.”

After Kaylor said the Vanderpump Rules star was “there for us 110 percent,” Liv added, “Jealousy is a curse.”

While Liv and Kaylor didn’t find their happily-ever-afters in Fiji, they found a new best friend in each other. With the show wrapped, the pair are planning to move in together and launch a YouTube channel called “BLND MMNTS.”

As for possibly returning to the franchise for Love Island Games, both ladies say they are open to participating in the show’s spinoff.

“Look, I would never say no to any experience, because Love Island brought me Kaylor and my best friend,” Liv said while wearing boohoo. “Who knows, maybe I’ll come in as a bombshell.”

Kaylor added, “The only way I’m going on any Love Island is if I’m hand in hand with my best friend as bombshells. Let’s go.”

Love Island USA season 6 is now streaming on Peacock. Love Island Games will return for a second season in 2025.