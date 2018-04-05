Luann de Lesseps did not mean to offend anyone. The Real Housewives of New York City star apologized to fans for dressing up as Diana Ross for Halloween in the RHONY season 10 premiere — and denied the accusations that she wore blackface for the costume.

“I’m horrified!” the 52-year-old reality TV star said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, April 4. “I never meant to hurt anybody’s feelings. I love Diana Ross and I totally respect Diana Ross. It was really kind of a tribute to her, and it was Halloween.”

After host Andy Cohen pointed out that viewers thought she was wearing blackface at the Halloween party, the Countess insisted that she was only wearing bronzer.

“I didn’t. I had bronzer on that I wear normally like the rest of my skin. I’m tan, like right now,” de Lesseps told Cohen. “So I didn’t add anything to or would ever, ever, ever dream of doing a blackface, ever. I’m very sorry to everyone out there if I offended anyone.”

The reality TV personality also took to Twitter to clarify her costume. “I would like to clear the air, I love and respect Diana Ross, this was my tribute to her I was showing my sincere admiration,” she tweeted. “I in no way altered my skin color and I did not mean to offend anyone.”

Fellow RHONY star Bethenny Frankel responded to a fan’s tweet about the controversy during the premiere. “I was literally with her partying til 3 am & never noticed. @DorindaMedIey came over the next week & told me,” the Skinny Girl creator wrote. “Now watching I noticed. I was buzzed.”

Before the costume backlash, Us Weekly caught up with de Lesseps at the Real Housewives of New York season 10 premiere at The Seville in the James Hotel on Wednesday.

“I want people to know that even though you screw up and make mistakes and I’m not the first person to get drunk a mistake,” the Class with the Countess author told Us of her drunken December 24 arrest. “I want people to learn that you can fall and then make it part of the dance, that’s why my dance single is called ‘Make it Part of the Dance.’ Whether it’s in a bush or into jail, you just have to make it part of the dance.”

De Lesseps added, “I’m single, I feel like I found and am continuing to find myself through my cabaret show and yoga, they both are my focus.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

