New man in town! Brazilian influencer Lucas Castellani is joining the Fox late-night family as the host of The Castellani Show, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

The model and social media star will kick off his new show on Saturday, December 11, on Fox LA KTTV.

The Castellani Show is described as a mix between A Little Late With Lilly Singh and Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk. The series will cater toward a Gen-Z audience as it focuses on engaging content for Castellani’s global fanbase, including weekly interviews, insightful conversations and fun segments sprinkled in.

“What sets Lucas apart is his unique background that gives an empowering voice to so many who have yet to see themselves reflected on television, yet alone, a late-night talk show,” the network said in a statement to Us earlier this month. “As an immigrant who identifies as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, the Brazilian media personality — who speaks four languages — is making his own rules.”

Episodes will include dialogue on relevant social topics between the host and his weekly guests, in addition to lighter content such as cocktail classes in the kitchen. Castellani promises “nothing short of a memorable viewing experience” for everyone who tunes in.

The Los Angeles resident already has a long list of star-studded guests set to appear on the talk show.

Josephine Skriver, Violet Benson, Richa Moorjani, Jonathan Cheban (known as FoodGod) and Tyler Henry are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to who will be joining Castellani on season 1. Too Hot to Handle’s Harry Jowsey, YouTube star Gigi Gorgeous and The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King will also take the talk show stage.

The show’s producers are set on making a late-night space for Gen-Z fans to “feel understood” and for guests to “be heard” by both Castellani and the audience. When it comes to The Castellani Show, “connection is the common thread, and Lucas is ready to spark a movement,” the network told Us.

Castellani rose to fame via social media after starting an anonymous blog on Myspace to share his experiences with bullying and depression.

“My blog got millions of visits and when I got better, I finally revealed who I was and people invaded my Instagram,” the influencer told Forbes India in August 2020. “They loved my lifestyle and fashion choices, which is the main subject in my Instagram. But I promised myself that I would never lose my focus on mental health, and I would never stop speaking out for my community, youth empowerment and advocate towards mental health awareness.”

The Castellani Show premieres on Fox LA Saturday, December 11.