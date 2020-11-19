Is Aria Montgomery for or against? Lucy Hale shared her thoughts on Pretty Little Liars being rebooted just three years after the original series wrapped.

“I sincerely wish everyone the best and I hope it’s a huge success,” the actress, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, November 18, while discussing her partnership with Uber Eats and Starbucks. “Some people get angry about a reboot, but I think it’s important to be supportive of up-and-coming artists. I’m curious to see what they do with it!”

Hale starred alongside Shay Mitchell (Emily Fields), Ashley Benson (Hanna Marin), Troian Bellisario (Spencer Hastings) and Sasha Pieterse (Alison DiLaurentis) on the ABC Family-turned-Freeform drama for seven seasons, from 2010 to 2017.

Pretty Little Liars, based on the book series by Sara Shepard, has seen several iterations through the years, including the one-season spinoffs Ravenswood and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.

HBO Max announced a series order for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin in September. The reboot is set in the same universe as the first show but features a new story.

“Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago … as well as their own,” the official show description says. “In the dark, coming-of-RAGE, horror-tinged drama Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand new town, with a new generation of Liars.”

I. Marlene King, who developed the original series, expressed her disappointment in the project in September. “The bodies aren’t even cold yet,” a fan wrote via Twitter, to which the producer replied, “Literally. They are somewhere in the WB jungle.”

King also reposted executive producer Joseph Dougherty’s tweet about the reboot, which read, “We finished three years ago. Our original boots are warm.”

Hale, for her part, has moved on from her star-making role, appearing in projects such as Katy Keene, Life Sentence and Fantasy Island since the show concluded. She has now teamed up with Uber Eats and Starbucks to kick off “Deliver It Forward” from November 16 through 22. As part of the program, customers who place a Starbucks order exclusively on Uber Eats will receive a code to share with family and friends for $10 off their next Starbucks delivery order.

“I love to pay it forward, especially during the holidays, and that’s exactly what this Uber Eats and Starbucks ‘Deliver It Forward’ campaign is all about,” the Tennessee native told Us. “I’m excited to help my loved ones enjoy their favorites this holiday season. Plus, in a time when we’re all super focused on staying safe, I love how easy Uber Eats makes it to enjoy these Starbucks treats from home.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe