



Pretty little pregnancy! Lucy Hale can’t wait for Shay Mitchell and her boyfriend, Matte Babel, to welcome their baby.

“I found out [she was pregnant] like everyone else when she posted that unbelievably gorgeous photo on Instagram,” the Life Sentence alum, 30, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Oscar de la Renta Spring 2020 runway show on Tuesday, September 10, of her former Pretty Little Liars costar, 32. “I know that she’s a very loving person, a very maternal person. So I know that she’s wanted this for awhile, so I am beyond the moon for her and so happy for her.”

Hale added, “That child is going to be so breathtaking. I’m very excited.”

Mitchell and the music journalist, 38, announced in June that they are expecting their first child after suffering a miscarriage in 2018. “Does this mean I’m allowed to drive in the car pool lane at all times now?” the You star captioned a topless maternity pic on Instagram at the time.

Babel added with a post of his own: “Watching the both of you grow over the past 6 months has been the most beautiful thing in the world. The strength, vulnerability and grace you’ve had during this pregnancy has left me in awe, you’re going to be an incredible mom. We’re lucky to have you, love you.”

The following month, the pregnant star reflected on her miscarriage on Almost Ready. “I chose to hold on until I announced [my second pregnancy] because of the first time,” she said. “It didn’t go as I had hoped for, and it was extremely difficult. … When it happened, I was just completely blindsided by it. I still have those photos on my phone. I still have all the doctor visit [videos], and it’s weird because I haven’t looked at them, but it’s not like I forgot about that happening. Of course, I’m, like, super happy, but I still feel for the one that I lost.”

The actress went on to say that she hasn’t “touched one thing” in their baby-to-be’s nursery because of the loss. “I just want to wait it out,” Mitchell explained. “I want to get to as late as possible and then I’ll do this.”

She and Babel were first linked in October 2018 while on a dinner date. The pair “are extremely happy” about becoming parents, a source told Us exclusively in June.

FIJI Water was the official water of the Oscar de la Renta Spring 2020 runway show.

With reporting by Lexi Ciccone

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!