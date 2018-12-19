Kevin McCallister is up to his old holiday hijinks. Macaulay Culkin shared what his Home Alone character would be up to in the present day via a hilarious parody of the classic Christmas film.

“#heygoogle Have you ever wondered what Kevin McCallister is like as an adult?” the actor, 38, tweeted on Wednesday, December 19. “Me neither. But just in case you’re curious you should totally watch this #ad.”

In the minute-long compilation, Culkin has the house to himself but is better able to enjoy it with the help of Google Assistant. In fact, “Operation Kevin” takes care of itself with a simple voice command, which turns the lights on, locks the door and sets mannequins roaming around the room, and the thieves Kevin thwarted in the 1990 movie decide not to even stop by the home.

The My Girl star opened up in November about watching the beloved film with girlfriend Brenda Song. “It’s, like, you got a new girlfriend and you’re flipping through the channels and she’s like, ‘Eh, you wanna watch it?’” he revealed during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I’m like, ‘You wanna watch Home Alone with Macaulay Culkin, don’t you?’ And she’s like, ‘Yes!’”

He continued: “I have indulged that. Most of the time I’m just muttering my lines under my breath, like, ‘Keep the change, you filthy animal.’ Whatever gets her motor running, I guess.”

The former child star also mentioned a highlight from filming 1992’s Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. “I had to work at 4 a.m. as a 10-year-old. It was great,” he said of filming outside Rockefeller Center with the location’s iconic Christmas tree. “It was my favorite day as a child.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!