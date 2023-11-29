Travis Kelce is happy playing for the Kansas City Chiefs, but his friend Machine Gun Kelly is ready to make him an offer he can’t refuse.

Kelly, 33, called into the Wednesday, November 29, episode of Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast to present him with a pitch on behalf of their shared hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.

“I’m sure you get asked this question behind closed doors a lot, but I would be remiss if due to the nature of our friendship — and just as a Clevelander — that I did not insert this question personally,” Kelly (real name Colson Baker) said. “I will give you $500,000 cash upon arrival, just for shopping or whatever you want — as well as matching that same amount to both of our high schools, both Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights, as well as every day breakfast and coffee delivery from my restaurant — if you would just come home and put on these [Cleveland Browns] colors right here.”

Travis, 34, and his brother, Jason Kelce, immediately burst into laughter. “You know that was the original dream, dawg!” Travis exclaimed. “You know that was the dream.”

Kelly — who was born in Houston, Texas, but attended high school in Cleveland — doubled down in response, saying that he’d also throw in free DJ gigs.

“Come on home, Trav! Put these colors on. And rock the city,” the musician said. “There’s no decision that needs to be made right now, but just know my offer is real and it’s on the table. I’ll make beats in the locker room every day. I’ll put a studio in the closet if that’s what needs to happen to make Travis come home.”

Travis admitted that Kelly’s offer is “intriguing” because “you know how much we love the east side of Cleveland.” Unfortunately for Browns fans, however, Travis seems satisfied with his role as a tight end for the Chiefs.

“I’m not gonna lie, situation’s pretty good in Kansas City,” he said, joking that he’d “consider” Kelly’s offer if Jason considers it too. (Jason, 36, is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles.)

Kelly agreed but noted the brothers would have to split his initial $500,000 payment if they both switched to the Browns.

“I get it,” Jason said of the hypothetical pay cut. “I completely understand. As long as I get the coffee.”

Earlier this month, Travis reached 11,000 receiving yards during the Chiefs’ game against the Las Vegas Raiders, becoming the fourth and fastest tight end to hit that milestone.

After the Chiefs’ official Instagram account shared a post about the record, his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, “liked” the upload. “Fastest tight end to 11k receiving yards AND the only player in franchise history to do it 🏹,” read the Sunday, November 26, post.