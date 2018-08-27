Mackenzie Standifer may be showing the unreality behind reality TV. The 21-year-old accused MTV for setting up a “fake” family get-together during her stint on Teen Mom OG.

In a video Edwards posted to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, August 26, crew members surround a table where a woman and a child — possibly Standifer’s son, Hudson — are seated.

“‘Family time’ set up by MTV,” Standifer wrote in the caption. “Faaakkkkkeeeeeeeeeee.”

The footage is likely old, since she and husband Ryan Edwards recently quit the show. “We’re not returning to Teen Mom this season,” she told E! News in July, before taking another shot at MTV. “The network told us they don’t want to show Ryan as a recovering addict. But they did want to enter a contract with our unborn baby and have the baby film with Ryan’s parents so it would look like someone else is raising it.”

Three days after that interview, Edwards was arrested in Red Bank, Tennessee. The 30-year-old “was charged with Simple Possession of Heroin,” according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Edwards, with whom Standifer is expecting a baby, was released a week later but “is in complete denial” about his substance struggles and “refuses to go to rehab,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this month.

“[He] is happy to be out of jail,” the insider added. “Obviously, he was sober while he was in jail. Mackenzie is sticking with him.”

Teen Mom OG season 8 — starring Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout and new cast member Bristol Palin — premieres on Monday, October 1, on MTV.

Us Weekly has reached out to MTV for comment.

