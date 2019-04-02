Did she finally crack? Maisie Williams has done a great job of playing coy when it comes to the pressures of being asked to give spoilers about the final season of Games of Thrones, but she dropped a major bombshell on Monday, April 1, while being interviewed by Jimmy Fallon — luckily it was all just a stunt.

“I’ve decided to just keep a tight lip on everything,” Williams, 21, who plays Arya Stark on the hit series told the talk show host, 44. “HBO sent out a lot of memos recently about just saying nothing, so there’s really nothing that I could say, they would absolutely kill me.”

“You couldn’t give one little spoiler? One little hint of a crumb is all I ask,” Fallon begged.

To which Williams decided to offer a little insider info, which ultimately led to sharing too much.

“During shooting, the final days were really emotional saying goodbye to all the cast, because when I found out that Arya died in, like, the second episode,” the actress said before quickly catching the fact she had made a major mistake and putting her hands over her mouth.

Fallon, trying to make light of the situation, quipped: “Uh, that’s a spoiler, what?” A visibly shaken Williams then began to question whether the taping was live and if Fallon would be able to edit her comments out. As tears welled up in her eyes, the New York City native attempted to calm her down and assure her things were going to be OK.

“I’m sorry,” the U.K.-born actress said before getting up and running off stage. A confused Fallon then followed her, just for the two to pop out and scream, “APRIL FOOLS!” to the unsuspecting crowd.

Williams stars alongside Peter Dinklage (Tyrion), Lena Headey (Cersei), Emilia Clarke (Daenerys), Kit Harington (Jon Snow) and Sophie Turner (Sansa) on the fantasy drama. The 8th and final season of Game of Thrones premieres Sunday, April 14, at 9 p.m. ET.

