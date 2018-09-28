Gettin’ her groove on! Malia Obama, who made her way from the White House to Harvard University, is now starring in her first music video.

The 20-year-old former first daughter appears in New Dakota’s video for “Walking on Air,” where she can be seen lip-syncing, dancing and rocking out during a mean pretend harmonica solo.

Malia — who is the eldest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama — looks adorable in the clip for the catchy tune, wearing a dark beanie hat and an oversized sweater. According to The Hill, members of the indie rock band attend school with the Chicago-native.

Her cameo in the music video shouldn’t come as a surprise, however, as Malia has often times been spotted at some of the biggest music events around. Earlier this year, the Ivy League student was spotted with her mom and younger sister Sasha at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s On the Run II concert in Paris in July.

The previous summer, Malia returned to Chicago, where she attended the Lollapalooza music festival and jammed out alongside friends.

Malia isn’t the only one keeping busy. While she attends college ― and makes her music video debut — the 44th President of the United States, 57, and the Becoming author, 54, are hard at work after signing a multiyear deal with Netflix in May to produce TV shows and movies, among other things.

Michelle is also set to embark on a 10-city stadium book tour for her memoir, which begins in Chicago on November 13. The former first lady also recently made headlines when she assisted Stephanie Rivkin, a friend of the Obama family, with her vows at her wedding to Joel Sircus earlier this month.

