Maren Morris partnered with Teddy Swims for a duet on his heart-wrenching ballad “Some Things I’ll Never Know.”

“Teddy’s vulnerability on this song really struck a chord, so turning it into a duet felt incredibly healing for me,” Morris, 33, said of her collaboration with Swims, 31, in a statement on Friday, November 17. “I barely made it through my vocal in the booth, I was so emotional. Watching his career has been so exciting and I am thrilled for our fans to hear this version of what was already a magical song.”

The country singers dropped the new version of Swims’ hit song on Friday. Swims gushed about how Morris channeled the vulnerability of the song into her performance.

“‘Some Things I’ll Never Know’ is a very special song to me from my debut album, I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1),” Swims explained on Friday. “It’s one that has brought me so much healing and acceptance by writing it and now sharing it with the world. It’s an honor to have Maren Morris join me on this track, she truly connected with the song and has brought such a new life to it.”

“Some Things I’ll Never Know” is a song about suffering an unexpected heartbreak and moving forward despite not having all the answers.

“When I look into your eyes / There’s no answers I can’t find / It’s a feeling that I’ve never known,” the duo sing. “When I’m wide awake tonight / Running circles in my mind / There’s an answer I can’t find / When did your heart let me go / I guess some things I’ll never know.”

Morris’ involvement in the song comes one month after Us Weekly confirmed that the Grammy winner filed for divorce from husband Ryan Hurd. The estranged couple, who were married for five years, share 3-year-old son Hayes. Morris cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

A source exclusively told Us in late October that the breakup came as a surprise to Hurd, 37. “Ryan wasn’t expecting it,” the insider said, adding that Morris’ decision to file “seems to have come out of the blue.” The source added that Hurd and Morris are “opposites,” which could have made their relationship “difficult.”

Earlier this month, Morris was seemingly in good spirits as she joked that she was dealing with her “annual existential crisis.” Alongside a mirror selfie, she listed off the steps she’s taken recently. “Cut all hair off,” she wrote. “Adopt a dog. Get back on antidepressants.”