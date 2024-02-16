Mariah Carey also wants you to “say that s–t with your chest.”

One month after Ariana Grande kicked off her comeback by releasing the first single from her upcoming album, the Wicked star, 30, recruited Carey, 54, for a remix of “Yes, And?” Carey, who has dealt with plenty of haters and critics in her time, had no problem channeling the attitude of Grande’s clapback.

“Now, I’m so done with sharing / This hypocrisy with you,” sings Carey. “Baby, you have been rejected / Go back, no more pretending, bye.”

Later in the song, Grande reminds her critics not to ”comment on my body, do not reply / Your business is yours and mine is mine.” Carey then joins Grande to deliver what has since become the song’s most memorable line: “Why do you care so much whose d–k I ride?”

Grande released “Yes, And?” on January 12. Days later, she confirmed what many fans suspected: her seventh album is on its way. Over a series of Instagram snaps, she confirmed that her album is titled Eternal Sunshine and will arrive on Friday, March 8. It is her first album in four years, following 2020’s Positions.

The album’s title is taken from Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, the 2004 movie in which Jim Carrey’s character, Joel, attempts to erase his memory of his romance with Clementine (Kate Winslet). Grande fans noticed that the event in the “Yes, And?” music video occurred at the coordinates 41.0359 N – 71.9545 W, which is in Montauk, New York, a location that plays a key role in the movie.

Grande’s own love life has been in the spotlight in recent months. In October 2023, she and her husband, Dalton Gomez, finalized their divorce after splitting earlier in the year. The two tied the knot in 2021 after going public with their relationship in February 2020.

After Gomez, 28, and Grande split, she struck up a romance with her Wicked costar Ethan Slater. At the time, Slater, 31, was estranged from his wife, Lilly Jay, and he filed for divorce shortly after his relationship with Grande made headlines. The Broadway star and Jay share a son.

The timing of these relationships’ endings and beginnings caused confusion online, but an insider confirmed to Us that Grande and Slater didn’t start dating until their prior partnerships ended. Grande remarked in December 2023 that the prior year was “one of the most transformative, most challenging and yet happiest and most special years of my life.” She also said she felt “so deeply misunderstood by people who don’t know me” and that she no longer puts any weight in the opinions of those who “piece whispers together to make what they want out of me.”

Carey, meanwhile, recently experienced a change in her personal life as well. In December 2023, she confirmed the end of her relationship with Bryan Tanaka after seven “extraordinary” years of dating.