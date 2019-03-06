Over so soon? Kate brought up the idea of divorce to Luke during the Tuesday, March 5, episode of Married At First Sight. She was fed up with Luke treating her so badly and just wanted it to be done with. Catch up on what you might have missed during this week’s episode below!

Kate Asks Luke for a Divorce

After the anniversary fiasco, Kate was pretty much over it. She had developed feelings for Luke, but she didn’t feel like their relationship was salvageable.

“I hit a breaking point,” Kate told Luke. “I thought about the divorce option.”

Luke was mad that Kate spoke with “extreme absolutes” and was blindsided by what she was saying. “Do you think I’m not getting attached at all?” he asked. “I’m really shocked right now. I knew things weren’t great between us, but I didn’t know they were this bad.”

He said he didn’t want to get a divorce, but Kate was still skeptical.

“I feel like any sort of, like, feelings that I may have developed towards him were thoughts about him being what I wanted in a husband (and) were due to manipulation and not reality,” she said. “It’s, like, a dangerous game that is happening.”

Kristine and Keith Argue About Kids

Kristine and Keith got into another disagreement this week when they started to discuss what they want their next five years to look like. While he wants kids as soon as possible, while she wants to further her career and wait for him to be out of medical school.

“I don’t want to be the old man playing with his kids at the park,” Keith said. “Seriously, do I have any say in this marriage?”

Kristine explained her reasoning further, but Keith still didn’t seem happy. “My goals are very important to me and I plan to be the queen of real estate at some point,” she said. “Right now, I feel like his priorities are way off.”

Jasmine and Will Clash Over Money

Jasmine and Will definitely have fun with each other, but when they discussed their future, they disagreed almost completely. Will told Jasmine about his dream of coaching basketball, and she was mad that it didn’t generate a lot of money.

“I don’t really want to follow money,” Will said. “I wanted more of a partnership than a marriage.”

When he confided in his friends about how Jasmine’s words made him uncomfortable, they considered it a red flag.

“Between me and my wife, clear and effective communication is the one thing lacking,” Will said. “If the man paying for everything is what she wants, then it’s not going to be me.”

The conversation definitely freaked out Jasmine as well.

“If this marriage ends in divorce, it could’ve been all for nothing and that is a hard pill to swallow,” she said.

Stephanie Feels Uncomfortable

The biggest problem in Stephanie and AJ’s marriage is his temper. They watched some footage of them in a situation where AJ flipped out over little things, and he blamed the production aspect of the show and just said that Stephanie agreed with him without letting her talk.

“The level of additional added mess that they add to this situation … it’s just extremely unnatural,” AJ said. “It doesn’t leak into the marriage at all.”

He even went as far to say that he wants to restructure and redesign the entire show. However, Stephanie didn’t totally agree with her husband. She was uncomfortable when he got mad and he was in denial about it. She spoke to him later about the issue and he agreed to do anything to try to fix it for her.

“AJ and I were matched for so many reasons,” Stephanie said. “It’s almost perfect because we’re so happy but we know there’s always room for improvement.”

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime (produced by Kinetic Content) on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!