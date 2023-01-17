Taking it slow. Married at First Sight couple Kirsten and Shaquille said “I do” moments after meeting on the Lifetime reality show, but that doesn’t mean the bride is ready to kiss the groom just yet.

In Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek video from the Wednesday, January 18, episode of Married at First Sight, the couple, both 31, seem to be happy at the reception — until friends and family pressure them to share a smooch.

The two laugh over how crazy it was to sign up for the reality show, but they agree that the experts clearly knew what they were doing.

“I got married at first sight because I was looking for somebody like Kirsten,” Shaq says in a confessional. “I’ve had much success in my life, from school to work to life, and I ask God to place people in my life who are like-minded. I think that’s just who she is. She’s outgoing, fun, a boss, educated. You know, the experts did a great job of matching us.”

As they eat dinner, Kirsten asks, “Were you expecting to get married this year?”

While hundreds of romantics apply to be on Married at First Sight each year, only five couples per season actually get matched. “Honestly, no, I didn’t expect this to happen,” Shaq explains. “But I think God knows what you need in your life, And I think more so, he knows who you need.”

Their conversation is interrupted by Kirsten’s bridesmaids, Jasmine and Elease, who start clinking glasses in an attempt to get the bride and groom to show some PDA. The groom laughs while the bride looks uncomfortable.

“Today at the altar it was a little off-putting, a little bit, that he didn’t ask to kiss me,” Kirsten says in her confessional. “You know, I have high expectations and I came into this hoping my husband [would] ask if he can kiss me.”

When they said “I do” moments after meeting, Shaq went in for a kiss — but Kirsten turned her head for a hug. He kissed her on the cheek instead. Their friends and family are clearly hoping that Kirsten has warmed up by the reception.

“They want us to kiss so bad,” Shaq says as the clinking continues.

“Why? Can we not enjoy ourselves?” Kirsten complains as she takes another bite of food.

Shaq decides not to press the subject. “I can tell my wife is a virtuous woman, but it’s something deeper to why she don’t wanna kiss right now. But I’m gonna allow time to tell,” he says.

Married at First Sight season 16 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.