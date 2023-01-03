Mama’s been meddling! Married at First Sight season 16 cast member Domynique reveals that her mom signed her up for the dating series in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek at the new season.

“I am here initially because my mom did sign me up for this, but ultimately, I did make the decision that this is something that I wanted to go through with,” the 25-year-old Nashville resident tells viewers in the clip.

Domynique, who will marry Mackinley in the upcoming season when she meets him at the altar, calls her mom during the confessional for “insight” into why she didn’t approve of her daughter’s previous dates.

“I feel like you were ready for a relationship and they completely weren’t,” Dom’s mom says. “I think you guys would do better about picking a person for her outside of her box.”

The reality star, for her part, admits, “I just don’t feel like I have had the best luck. I don’t feel like I have picked the right people.” Domynique points out that because “it just seems like there’s a lack of commitment or maybe fear of commitment, what better way to avoid that than to go into a process, like, knowing you’re going to get married?”

The Lifetime personality grins at the camera before concluding, “I am just looking for, like, my full-time, permanent cuddle buddy.”

Domynique and Mack, 33, will join four other Tennessee-based couples looking for love — and an arranged marriage — on the new season of the fan-favorite reality show, which has produced 13 successful marriages (and eight children!) since the 2014 series premiere.

According to Dom’s Lifetime bio, “she is confident she is ready for marriage,” despite not having extensive long-term relationships. “When she does date, it is with the intention of settling down and finding something meaningful,” the official blurb continues, noting that “unfortunately, the bar scene and dating apps are not working out for her as she doubts that is where she’ll meet her perfect match.”

Mackinley, for his part, “recently moved to Nashville to pursue new career opportunities and found himself with the best opportunity of all, finding a wife,” his official bio reads. “He is ready to settle down and looking to start a family. He has always put his career first, but he is now looking to build a life with his forever partner.”

In addition to Dom and Mack, longtime MAFS experts and matchmakers Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Cal Roberson will also guide newlyweds Jasmine and Airris, Kirsten and Shaquille, Gina and Clint as well as Nicole and Christopher throughout their new romances.

Married at First Sight season 16 premieres Wednesday, January 4, at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.