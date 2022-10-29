Sing out, Music City! As Married at First Sight leaves its five San Diego couples to face their new normals together or apart, the series is making moves across the country to Nashville.

The Lifetime dating series, which first premiered in 2014, will see longtime matchmakers Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Cal Roberson help 10 lucky Tennessee singles find their stranger spouses. Season 15 — which concluded earlier this month — also introduced new experts Dr. Pia Holec and DeVon Franklin.

After years of helping unlucky in love daters find The One, MAFS has led to 13 successful marriages and eight babies. Off to Nashville, Schwartz, Roberson, Holec and Franklin hope to see their new matches find their own wedded bliss.

Contestant Nicole, 32, is “excited” about the prospect of an arranged marriage after a string of failed blind dates set up by her close-knit family. She is set to marry Music City newbie Christopher. The 36-year-old groom, for his part, has been unable to find a “meaningful connection” ever since moving to Nashville.

“Married At First Sight is an intriguing process to him because he is confident the women involved are just as ready for marriage as he is,” a bio from Lifetime reads. “Christopher is excited about the next chapter and hopes the experts can help him find his one true love.”

The MAFS experts have also matched up Jasmine, 31, and Airris, 39, who are both more than ready to plant roots, settle down and start a family.

While Jasmine, for her part, has had a few failed romances, she has a “strong desire” to find a partner to grow old with and whom she can “cater to.” Her bio adds: “She hopes that MAFS coming to Nashville is her chance to finally find true, long-lasting love.”

While season 16 does not have a specific premiere date, the MAFS crew recently completed San Diego’s iteration in which three of the five couples have broken up. Lindy Elloway and Miguel Santiago and Stacia Karcher and Nate Barnes were the only couples who decided to stay married at the conclusion of Decision Day, which aired in October.

“My answer is yes, I want to stay married to you,” Nate, 34, told his wife during the season finale. “You’re everything I asked for and I still want to fight for our marriage.”

Married at First Sight will return for its 16th season in 2023.

Scroll below to see wedding day photos of the season 16 cast: