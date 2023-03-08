Married at First Sight's Clint Reveals Ex's Pregnancy to Wife Gina: Watch

Bringing them closer together. An exercise from the Married at First Sight experts helps Gina Micheletti and Clint Webb bond in Us Weekly‘s exclusive clip from the Wednesday, March 8, episode of the Lifetime reality show.

The newlyweds have to hold hands during the exercise, and the directions say to reveal what brings them joy first.

“Such a loaded question,” Gina comments. “I would say, definitely quality time with people that I love brings me joy. Traveling brings me joy, and I would say just decompressing brings me joy.”

“I’m in the three F club: Friends, family — do you know what the third one is?” Clint asks.

When Gina says she has no idea what he’s referring to, Clint reveals that it’s “food.”

The pair then have to open up about various difficult times in their lives. Gina, for her part, shares that she’s been left with trauma from her younger years [ that she’s had to work through as an adult.

“For sure, like, childhood was pretty difficult for me. My mom and dad were divorced at a young age. We moved around a lot,” she explains. “So I had to do a lot of therapy to try to work through that, but I really think the way that I’ve overcome most adversity is just like a mindset shift. And also know at the end of the day that no matter what you come from you’re not necessarily a product of an environment.”

When she asks Clint about his dark times, he reveals that he once was expecting a baby with an ex-girlfriend.

“Oh, man. So, you know, I got a girl pregnant, and she had a miscarriage unfortunately after a couple weeks,” he shares. “And that tore me up because I was super excited and we didn’t plan on it. We had the conversation like, was she gonna keep it? Did she not want to? Like, ultimately it was her decision, but I wanted her to have it. I will be always present in the kid’s life, I’ll be the financial supporter — regardless of what happens to us. Like, I was fully committed. She ended up having a miscarriage.”

For Clint, it was one of the most stressful times in his life. “It wasn’t either of our fault. But I literally was getting full body rashes because I was so nervous,” he recalls. “I’ve never had physical symptoms to an emotional [situation].”

Gina comforts her husband, noting that she was happy he could open up to her about such a difficult time from his past.

“It is super sad that he had such an emotional and physical response to his ex-girlfriend and the miscarriage. And it’s important, I think, to share those types of vulnerable moments with someone when you’re to really build a relationship,” she explains. “It definitely makes me feel a little bit closer that he can trust in me and share those types of things.”

See how the other couples handle being vulnerable with each other when Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime Wednesday, March 8, at 8 p.m. ET.