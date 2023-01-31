Married at First Sight’ Bride Gina Is Not Attracted to Groom Clint: Watch

Married at First Sight often doesn’t lead to love at first sight — or even attraction. In Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek of this week’s episode, Gina Micheletti tells Clint Webb that she doesn’t have the hots for him yet.

The groom seems to be thrilled as the Nashville couple enjoys their tropical honeymoon on the Lifetime reality show. “What a nice vacation. This has exceeded [my] expectations,” Clint says in the video. “Good exploration time, not only around the island, but a little bit into you and me. We click, right?”

However, the bride notes that there is one element missing. “At the end of the day, I don’t know how you’re feeling, but I’m not really feeling this overwhelming physical chemistry, for sure. I don’t wanna force anything, so I don’t know. How do you feel on that?” Gina asks.

Clint agrees with his new wife, but he feels optimistic. “I feel the same way. I mean, the experts matched us up for a reason, so we’ll see what happens. We might go through something all of the sudden that changes our perspective,” he says.

The hairstylist makes it clear that this isn’t a deal-breaker, noting that she isn’t usually immediately attracted to anyone.

“For me, I feel like physical attraction is definitely something that is unexplainable,” Gina says. “I don’t think it happens overnight, but I’ve been in a relationship before where it wasn’t, like, the first initial thing that hit me. I think it can grow over time, just with spending more time together [and] how someone treats you; like, you watching them in your day-to-day life and being inspired by them; or someone making you laugh or enjoying their personality. I think those things can bring physical attraction. I’ve seen it grow in previous relationships, so that’s why I think I’m just staying open-minded.”

While the account executive is glad Gina feels optimistic, Clint isn’t thrilled to hear about her lack of attraction to him. “For her to verbalize that so early in a relationship, I’m disappointed,” he admits during his confessional. “But we’re married, so I mean, we’re committed to this and we’re gonna do whatever it takes to try and make it work.”

The Married at First Sight season 16 couple agree that they are getting along well, and then Gina notes that the experts knew she didn’t usually date redheads when they were matched. “I’m in this for the long haul,” she explains. “It’s interesting, the one thing that I was [telling the experts was], ‘I don’t really vibe with redheads or, like, ginger-y features.’ And not to say you’re unattractive, it’s just that’s what you are.”

She adds that he is not her usual type. Clint simply responds, “Heard.”

Watch the entire awkward confrontation when Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime Wednesday, February 1, at 8 p.m. ET.