Mary Cosby is never afraid to keep it real in Salt Lake City.

As excitement continues to build for season 5 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, viewers will soon be able to witness Mary, 51, as a full-time cast member with an unexpected alliance.

“I went into it wanting to make the best of every situation just because I knew that we had to top last season,” Mary exclusively told Us Weekly. “Seeing that I don’t trust any of the women except Angie [Katsanevas], I just prayed for the best and hoped for the best and that’s kind of where I was.”

In previous seasons of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Mary and Angie, 50, didn’t always see eye-to-eye. But in a surprise turn of events, the pair found themselves connected on a deeper level while filming a new season.

“It happened organically. That’s what’s been really special about it,” Angie told Us. “I wanna find true, organic, real friendships on this cast. Mary and I have chemistry. We’re very raw and vulnerable with each other, and it was an unforeseen friendship. I think from two people that just became very vulnerable with each other, we felt that we could trust each other.”

Overtime, Angie said Mary “softened with me” and could let her walls down when cameras were rolling.

“I feel like I got to know a Mary that maybe the girls on the cast and the world don’t even really know,” she continued. “It’s very special. I’m honored to have this friendship, and I think we got through the season together side-by-side and hand-in-hand.”

While Mary’s friendship with Angie may be stronger than ever, she can’t say the same thing about Meredith Marks.

Once thick as thieves, the duo can now be seen arguing in Bravo’s explosive RHOSLC trailer. While she isn’t willing to throw the friendship away forever, Mary admits she had some growing pains with her costar.

“I always say, ‘If people show you who they are, believe them,’” Mary explained. “I know who Meredith is. I’ll just say this, I don’t hold grudges. Moving forward, let’s just see how it works out because for me, I feel like it’s a friendship that probably has been severed, but let’s just see what happens. I’ll just say that.”

While Mary believes Heather Gay is “having the hardest time leading her truth,” she believes they are in a “good place.”

As for Whitney Rose, Mary isn’t hanging out with the “little girl.” At the same time, she’s supportive of her ongoing healing journey.

“I feel like that she’s evolved in herself and taken ownership of what she’s done and accountability for what she’s provoked me to be so angry at her for,” Mary revealed. “She actually apologized to me.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City returns Wednesday, September 18, on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET. Stream old episodes now on Peacock.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi