Warning: This story contains spoilers from the Wednesday, April 8, episode of The Masked Singer.

Owning her truth! The Masked Singer unveiled the Kangaroo on Wednesday night and the judges were surprised — but fans were not.

For weeks, fans have guessed that the Kangaroo was Jordyn Woods since her clues revolved around the tough time she went through last year and made many references to the Kardashians. Woods, 22, was best friends with Kylie Jenner but made headlines in February 2019 when she kissed Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian‘s boyfriend at the time. The model’s father also passed away in 2017.

Following her elimination, Woods revealed exclusively to Us Weekly that the show was an “opportunity of a lifetime” and she couldn’t say no.

“I feel like I’m always constantly trying to try new things, to reinvent my life and I’ve always loved music. It’s a childhood dream to be able to perform on stage,” she shared with Us. “It’s something I never thought I was going to be able to do, but I got to live out my childhood dreams and ironically, I was in a kangaroo costume! The costume really felt like, me, my personality.”

Though she was incredibly nervous performing on stage every time, the makeup mogul feels that maybe a career in music could be in her future.

“This show was a sign that music is something I should go with and since doing this I have learned so much,” the Eylure X Jordyn Woods founder said. “If I can go out there and perform in a burning hot, flaming kangaroo costume, it was a wake-up call that I can perform anyway! I feel like this show is the ultimate training if you’re nervous [or] if you’re scared. It’s the best experience for someone like me! Since the show, I’ve been writing music and recording music, so you might see an album soon!”

While doing the show had many meanings to her, Woods hopes that it also shows people something new.

“I’m excited for people to see there’s a lot more to me then they think that there it is and I want people to not judge a book by its cover,” she told Us. “You can let all the things that happen to you define you or you can grow and become better from the struggles you face. That was a part of my story, so it made sense, but it doesn’t define who I am. For everything that’s happened to me over the last year and with my dad passing — I dedicated my first show to him right before I went on the stage. Being on the show is such an emotional roller coaster.”

The Masked Singer airs on Fox Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Travis Cronin