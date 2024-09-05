Alright, alright, alright — Matthew McConaughey‘s eldest son is ready to follow in his famous father’s footsteps.

According to Deadline, 16-year-old Levi has been cast in Apple’s upcoming film Way of the Warrior Kid. Levi is slated to appear in a supporting role, though further details have yet to be revealed.

Way of the Warrior Kid is based on Jocko Willink’s bestselling novel with a script from Will Staples. McG is slated to direct the picture, which follows a self-doubting boy named Marc (Jude Hill) after he gets bullied in school. With the help of Navy SEAL uncle Jake (Chris Pratt), March learns to find his inner warrior.

The film will mark Levi’s acting debut He is the eldest son of McConaughey, 54, and wife Camila Alves. The couple, who have been married since 2014, also share daughter Vida, 14, and son Livingston, 11.

“You know, it’s interesting because when you have little ones, you are physically exhausted, right? And I feel like when you get to the teenagers … it’s almost like you need more energy,” Alves, 41, exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2022 of parenting. “You need more brain power because it becomes all very about the mind, right? It’s like a teenager [is] trying to find their identity and find how they’re going to navigate their lives. So I think that … for me, it’s more challenging in a good way.”

She continued, “When it comes to more of … the ability to really guide, like, a young man or a young woman, it takes a different kind of brain to pass, you know, brain power [and] to guide [or] to navigate through that. But it’s beautiful. It’s inspiring. It also makes you look at a lot of things that you are doing as an adult as well, you know, when you get to that stage. … It’s a beautiful stage.”

McConaughey and Alves are raising their three kids in Texas, often shielding them from the public eye. For Levi’s 15th birthday in July 2023, he was allowed to join social media for the first time.

“We’ve been talking about this for a long time,” McConaughey said in an Instagram video. “I want to let all of y’all know you’re getting a very cool and respectful young man, Levi McConaughey, coming at you, and I hope you can all do your best to treat him the same way. Levi, enjoy the adventure, sharing your story and expressing yourself and exchanging with the people out there.”

The actor continued, “He knows where he’s going. I think he can handle it. He has a great story to tell, to share.”

Levi turned 16 earlier this summer.

“Alright, Levi. Coming on that age, buddy. About to be out on your own,” McConaughey quipped in an Instagram video in July. “Me and your mom hope we’ve done as good of a job as we can. You’re not gonna really have us as a safety net out there in the wonderful, wild world. Be aware of your surroundings. Be yourself. Know when to say yes, know when to say no. Know when to say maybe. See the good in everybody else but know that not everyone else is always paying attention.”