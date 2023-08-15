Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves’ oldest son, Levi, is following in their footsteps when it comes to giving back.

McConaughey, 53, and his look-alike son, 15, teamed up on Tuesday, August 15, to inspire others to help raise money for the victims of the recent Maui wildfires. (McConaughey also shares daughter Vida, 13, and son Livingston, 10, with Alves, 41.)

“We know that you probably already know about all the devastation on the island of Maui. The fires over there have put so many people out of home and have taken so many lives,” McConaughey said in an Instagram video as Levi sat beside him. “These people need to stabilize to survive.”

The Oscar winner explained that he and Levi, along with Alves, are partnering with Baby2Baby to get victims back on their feet. According to McConaughey, Baby2Baby is “working with partners that are on the ground in Maui saying, ‘This is what people need right now. This is what the most needy people need.’”

The organization is assisting Hawaiian nonprofits on the island of Maui — including Aloha Diaper Bank, Hawaii Diaper Bank, Maui Food Bank, Pacific Birth Collective and Maui Rapid Response — to serve the community ASAP.

“These are people, organizations, on the ground in Maui saying, ‘This is what is needed right now,’” McConaughey continued. “So if you’d like to help, check out Baby2Baby, see the work they’re doing. Or any other way you can help. There’s a lot of help that’s needed.”

Levi, who looked like the spitting image of his father in the clip, chimed in: “They’re going to need it for the long-term, so any way you guys can help, it’s appreciated. Thanks, guys.”

McConaughey echoed his son’s sentiments, concluding, “Just keep livin. Thanks, guys.”

The father-son duo further explained in the video’s caption that the McConaughey family is “funding an emergency aid plane with @Baby2Baby that is filled with hundreds of thousands more emergency supplies that will have an immediate impact on children and families on Maui.”

The actor tagged Baby2Baby and the rest of its partners to show his followers where to donate. “Grateful we can help get these critical supplies to children and families who need it,” McConaughey wrote. “If you would like to support relief efforts, please visit @baby2baby – @jklivinfoundation.”

McConaughey’s call for action with Levi is one of many efforts celebrities have made following the natural disaster in Maui. On August 8, brush fires caused by strong winds destroyed much of the island and resulted in President Joe Biden declaring that a “major disaster exists in the state of Hawaii” and ordering federal aid to be sent. On Monday, August 14, CNN reported that at least 99 people died from the fires with the number expected to rise as first responders continue to search the rubble.

In the wake of the devastation, stars including Jason Momoa and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have kept their fans up to date with places they can donate. “We are devastated and heartbroken for our friends and ‘ohana on Maui who [have] been impacted by the recent wildfires,” Momoa, 44, who was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, wrote via Instagram on August 9, sharing links to organizations helping the cause.

McConaughey, for his part, has been vocal about raising his kids to help others and give back when they can.

“I noticed early on that these young people are who they are. I can shepherd them, nudge them. I can put in front of them what lights their fire and try to keep them from hurting themselves too bad, but other than that they are who they are,” he said during an April appearance on the “Dear Chelsea” podcast. “I’ve got some considerate children. Hopefully they can get out of the house confident, having an idea of who the hell they are and who they’re not.”