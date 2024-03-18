Mauricio Umansky is reacting to his niece Paris Hilton’s latest comments about Buying Beverly Hills after a trailer for the show teased discussions of family drama.

“Look, it’s sad that she got so upset about that, but at the end of the day, it’s two businessmen making two business decisions,” Umansky, 53, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, March 18. “I felt like I deserved something. I asked for something, he didn’t want to do it and then I chose to go off on my own. I wanted to take care of my family. I wanted to be successful. I wanted to go forward. I wanted to do the most I could and at the end of the day, I made that decision just to go forward with this thing.”

In a preview for season 2 of Buying Beverly Hills released March 12, Umansky — who left Rick Hilton’s Hilton & Hyland in 2011 to establish his own real estate company called The Agency — candidly discussed his departure and the impact it had on his family relationships.

“I think I got kind of f–ked by Hilton & Hyland,” he said in the preview. “And when I say f–ked, you know like today, I’m happy. But, there were 100 agents at Hilton & Hyland. They did $1 billion for the first time a year. I was 19.6 percent of their production.”

In a confessional, Umansky added, “I think Hilton & Hyland is an amazing company and I would never be caught dead speaking poorly about them because I don’t think poorly about them. And I am Rick’s brother-in-law. But unfortunately, it got sour because it really affected the family, [my wife] Kyle more than anybody. You know, her family stopped speaking to her.”

The clip caught the attention of Rick’s daughter Paris, who decided to speak out on social media and criticize Umansky’s decision to air family drama.

“My father is a consummate gentleman and has always taken the higher road,” Paris, 43, commented on the Queen of Bravo Instagram account after the trailer spread online. “He would never speak negatively about his family — especially in the press. Frankly we are all sick of him using the Hilton name every chance he gets to plug his lame show. It’s enough already.”

Umansky’s tension with Rick has been hinted at on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills over the years as it caused issues for Kyle Richards, whom Umansky married in 1996, and her family, specifically sister Kathy Hilton (Rick’s wife and Paris’ mom).

In his latest interview, Umansky reiterated that his comments were not out of spite. As he explained, “There is certainly no bad blood on my side.”

This isn’t the first time Umansky has shared insight into his relationship with Rick, 68. In his book The Dealmaker, released in April 2023, the reality star touched on when Rick and Kathy stopped speaking to him after he started The Agency. Over time, things were able to heal.

“Rick and I have a very good working relationship today,” he told Us Weekly at the time. “I just hope that as Rick and the family read my book, they realize that my stories are facts and real, and I’m certainly not throwing anything at them, because I love them more than anything and I think that what they do is fantastic. So, I just hope that that’s the way it’s read.”

Buying Beverly Hills season 2 begins streaming Friday, March 22, on Netflix.