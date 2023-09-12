Megan Thee Stallion has been given the green light to promote her debut — and NSFW — film.

While Megan, 28, was unable able to promote D—ks: The Musical when it premiered on Thursday, September 7, at the Toronto Film Festival due to the ongoing actors’ strike, SAG-AFTRA (American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) has officially given her permission.

“Hotties, SAG has approved us to promote my first film D–S: THE MUSICAL, the three-time Grammy winner joyously posted via Instagram alongside the movie’s trailer on Tuesday, September 12. “Y’all are not ready for this one in theaters September 29.”

In the comical clip, Megan appears as a sales office boss, and her employees include a pair of male twins. They trick their separated parents, portrayed by Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally, to reunite, However, their plan goes sideways when Lane’s character, Harris, proudly declares, “I’m gay. Queer as a three dollar bill and just as thin.”

Megan fashionably sports white and black business suits as she patrols the office and entertains the workers with her profanity-laced raps.

The clip ends with Megan, in the role of Gloria, authoritatively leading several men walking on their knees attached to dog leashes.

In 2020, the 28-year-old rapper made her acting debut in an episode of Good Girls. Last year, she appeared as herself in the TV shows She-Hulk: Attorney At Law and P-Valley.

Also in 2022, Megan signed a production deal with Netflix to create and executive produce a new series for the streaming platform. She has several projects currently in development.

She will hit the stage with Cardi B at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday to perform their latest collaboration, “Bongos,” which they dropped on September 8. Their 2019 collaboration, “W.A.P,” received five VMA nominations, including Song of the Year and Video of the Year.

The “Bongos” video has everything: bikinis, booty and many fans also believe a low-key shout-out to Beyoncé.

Viewers specifically clocked that the mansion featured in the video was the same luxury palace Beyoncé used in her “Mood 4 EVA” visual. “Did anybody catch this?” remarked one fan. “Come on, Black Is King Mansion,” commented another.

Others compared the scene with Meg and Cardi on the beach to how Queen Bey performed “Standing On The Sun,” with flowing dresses and tons of skin. “Very standing on the [sun emoji] inspired,” one fan tweeted while showing a side-by-side of the two performances. “Queen recognized Queen!” snapped a second fan, adding that the video was “giving colorful realness like Beyoncé.”

“Bongos” is Megan’s first release of the year. It marks Cardi’s fourth major single of 2023, having teamed with husband Offset for “Jealousy,” with FendiDa Rappa for “Point Me 2” and Latto for “Put It on da Floor Again.” The song will once again raise questions about whether she plans to release her sophomore album, the follow-up to 2018’s Invasion of Privacy, before the year ends.