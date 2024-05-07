Megan Thee Stallion got warmed up for her first arena tour by leaving her rivals and “grown a— men” in flames — and swearing rappers off as romantic partners — with a new freestyle.

Megan, 29, celebrated #MeganMonday on April 6 by releasing “I Think I Love Her Freestyle,” which saw the Houston native rap over the beat from Gucci Mane’s “I Think I Love Her.” Megan kicked things off by claiming her influence on the rap game (“Show a new bitch that ain’t Megan coded”) before declaring her skills (“show a beat I was on and ain’t rode it.”)

From there, she takes aim at her male counterparts. “Say he for the streets, get dropped like a single / Runway sh—t, I do not do the retail / Stop f—kin’ rappers, they spill all the details / Every Monday they gon’ wait for the freestyle / Call me out once, you do not get a redial / I got grown ass men actin’ fetal.”

The freestyle comes after an incendiary weekend where Kendrick Lamar and Drake exchanged multiple diss tracks and increasingly scandalous allegations. The exchange also prompted many hip-hop fans to recall how Megan drew first blood by shading Drake, 37, over his supposed cosmetic surgery and hypocrisy in her solo single, “Hiss.”

Related: Megan Thee Stallion’s Sexiest Style Moments: From Thigh-High Slits to Plunging N... Hot girl style! Whether she’s rocking a dangerously high slit, plunging neckline or sheer set, Megan Thee Stallion doesn’t shy away from showing a little skin. Regardless of if the 27-year-old singer is rolling up to a red carpet or performing in front of thousands on stage, she always brings the heat — and looks […]

“All these lil’ rap n—s so fraud / Xanax be they hardest bars / These n—s hate on BBLs and be walkin’ ’round with the same scars,” she rapped on the track before adding, “Don’t speak on my body count if the d—k ain’t worth comin’ back for seconds / Cosplay gangsters, fake-ass accents / Posted in another n—a hood like a bad bitch.”

Megan dropped “Hiss” on January 26. Nearly three months later, Lamar, 36, would draw a similar comparison in his diss track “euphoria.” He’d address Drake and say, “when I see you stand by Sexyy Red, I believe you see two bad bitches.” Rick Ross, in his “Champagne Moments” diss track, accused Drake of getting surgery and his “six-pack [is] gone / That’s why you [are] wearing that funny s—t at your show.”

Metro Boomin – the producer behind “Like That,” the diss track that ignited Drake and Lamar’s war of words – escalated the beef by hosting a “BBL Drizzy Beat Giveaway,” asking fans to rap over a beat mocking Dake’s alleged cosmetic work.

Outside of the “Hiss” diss, Megan has removed herself from the equation, focusing on the headlining stadium tour she announced in March. She is also prepping the release of her new album, her first since 2022’s Traumazine.

Megan is also dealing with a lawsuit filed by a former cameraman. Emilio Garcia alleged that Megan (real name Megan Pete) created a hostile work environment and harassed him following an alleged incident in Ibiza in 2022. Garcia claimed Megan and another woman had sex beside him while in a moving SUV, leaving him “embarrassed, mortified and offended,” according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

Related: Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion’s Feud: A Complete Timeline Biggie vs. Tupac. Drake vs. Pusha T. Eminem vs. Machine Gun Kelly. These are some of the most famous rap feuds ever — and it may be time to add Nicki Minaj vs. Megan Thee Stallion to the list. The once-friendly, now-deadly duo amplified their feud in 2024 when Megan dropped “Hiss,” which many fans […]

Garcia claims that Megan told him to never “discuss what you saw” before making “fat-shaming comments.” The photographer also claims that the fallout of the incident made “working conditions intolerable.”

Megan, through her attorney, denied the “salacious accusations,” saying these accusations were an “attempt to embarrass her.” Her attorney also said they’ll “deal with this in court.”