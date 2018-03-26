Lost in the mail? Meghan Markle’s estranged family members appeared on the British morning show Good Morning Britain on Monday, March 26, to reveal that they weren’t invited to the upcoming royal wedding.

Markle’s nephew Tyler Dooley and his mother, Tracy Dooley, who is divorced from Markle’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., expressed their support for the Suits alum while discussing her the May 19 nuptials.

“We’ve been here from the very beginning. I mean, her whole life, just always rooting her on and supporting her,” Tyler said.

Tracy added: “Chances are, I don’t think that we are going to get the invitations and that’s just fine. We’re OK with that. But we’re supporting her on and just having a good time, so proud of her.”

Tyler then noted that he hasn’t spoken to the 36-year-old actress in three years. Tracy claimed that she hasn’t had a conversation with Markle in 20 years.

“Well, then, it doesn’t seen unreasonable for you not to be invited, does it?” host Richard Madeley quipped. “I mean, if it’s 20 years, you’re pretty much on the fringes, aren’t you, of the family, to be honest?”

Kensington Palace announced on Thursday, March 22, that invites have been sent and approximately 600 guests have been asked to join in the celebration of Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding, which will including dining with the queen at a lunchtime reception. However, only about 200 quests have been invited to a private reception at Frogmore House later that evening.

Tracy also claimed that the actress’ father, Thomas Markle, plans on attending the festivities. “I’ve heard that he’s going to be over there and I’m sure that he will be giving her away,” she said. “The arrangements are being made … from me talking to him, he’s very excited to be a part of it.”

However, Meghan may have different plans. A source exclusively told Us Weekly in January that she wants her mother, Doria Ragland, to walk her down the aisle.

This is not the first time that Meghan’s estranged family members have commented on her relationship with the Captain General of the Royal Marines, 33. Her half-brother told Daily Mail in December that their father was “extremely hurt” after hearing Prince Harry’s comment that the royals are the “family she never had.”

