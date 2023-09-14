Melissa Etheridge is not just coming to the window, she’s coming to Broadway!

“It’s like something you’ve never seen me do before ever,” Etheridge, 62, exclusively told Us Weekly of her production while attending the American Theatre Wing 2023 Fall Gala on Monday, September 11. “It’s my life story, it’s music, it’s spirit, it’s love [and] it’s visual.”

She gushed: “It’s a dream come true!”

Etheridge announced in June that she was Broadway-bound for a brief run. “Melissa is happy to announce that her acclaimed theatrical event Melissa Etheridge: My Window is coming to Broadway for a strictly limited engagement,” a post on her Instagram account read. “Melissa Etheridge: My Window is an intimate experience like never before, inviting theatergoers into an exhilarating evening of storytelling and music. From tales of her childhood in Kansas to her groundbreaking career highlights – with all of life’s hits and deep cuts between – Etheridge opens her heart and soul on stage to fearlessly dazzle audiences of all generations.”

As Etheridge — who attended that American Theatre Wing benefit with her wife, Linda Wallem — prepared to debut her original show on the Great White Way, she’s told Us that she’s learned plenty of new lessons along the way.

“Broadway’s really hard work,” the musician said on Monday. “[These] people put some hours in and they’re some of the best of the best here.”

The production — named after her hit 1993 song “Come to My Window” — premiered off-Broadway in 2022 at New York City’s New World Stages. Melissa Etheridge: My Window includes performances of Etheridge’s biggest hits in between anecdotes of her life’s ups and downs.

Etheridge also wrote the show alongside Wallem, whom she married in 2014.

“My wife and I have been working on this for years,” she previously told TheaterMania in October 2022. “We have been working on different ways to come to Broadway because we both have a theater background that we love. Our careers took different turns, hers in television and mine in music, but we just love Broadway. So when this finally lined up last year we said, ‘Hey, we can do this!’ We jumped right in.”

Etheridge made her Broadway debut in 2010, stepping into American Idiot — a jukebox musical based on Green Day’s songs — for a weeklong guest-starring role as the character of St. Jimmy.

Melissa Etheridge: My Window begins previews on Thursday, September 14, at the Circle in Square Theatre in New York City. The show’s official opening is slated for Thursday, September 28.