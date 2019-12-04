



Ahead of Joe Giudice‘s deportation case, Teresa Giudice opened up about her fears on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

“They’re supposed to make a decision about the appeal any day now. I hope it’s a good outcome. I want it to be a good outcome for my daughters because they need daddy home,” Teresa, 27, says in Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek of the Wednesday, December 4, episode. “Adriana, she’s 9. He’s been gone since she was 6.”

In the clip, she’s attempting to enjoy a beach day with Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania but can’t help getting emotional thinking about her girls.

“Obviously you’re fighting very hard for him and for your daughters,” Gorga, 40, adds. However, when she asks Teresa if she thinks he’ll win the case, Teresa wants to know what she thinks. Her sister-in-law then admits, “I want him to come home, but I do think they’re gonna make an example out of him.”

Teresa and Joe, who wed in 1999, share daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10. Last month, the family reunited while visiting Joe in Italy, where he is staying until he receives the verdict on his appeal against his deportation. He arrived in Italy in October after serving his 41-month sentence for fraud and spending seven months in immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.

Gorga, who is married to Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, tried to keep the Skinny Italian author feeling positive, but in her interview, she gets very honest. “I would never say to Teresa, like, ‘Hey, you’re not gonna end up with Joe,’ but my gut feeling is that Teresa is gonna end up moving on,” the “On Display” singer says. “It will super hard and it is scary but it’s also full of possibilities and I want her to start imagining that.”

Since their reunion in Italy, the couple has been in constant contact, a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “Teresa and Joe have been talking and FaceTiming a ton since she got back from Italy,” the insider stated. “Who knows what their future is as a couple, but she’s been really happy and in a good place since she got back. Their interactions are a little flirty too, but that could just be the honeymoon stage all over again.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.