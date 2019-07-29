



Thought the season 9 reunion was wild? Brace yourselves, Real Housewives of New Jersey fans! Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice will be showing off new sides of themselves, Gorga tells Us Weekly exclusively in a new interview.

“You are going to be shocked at some of the things that come out of Teresa’s mouth and out of mine. I would say, Teresa and I got very deep with things you have been waiting for us to say for years, and finally it’s getting said,” the Love Italian Style author, who is currently partnering with FiberOne, tells Us Weekly exclusively. “I think it’s shocking at the point that we are. We’re both very comfortable in our skin.”

Gorga, 40, and Giudice, 47, had a blowout fight during the season 9 reunion because Gorga “wouldn’t let it get fake,” she tells Us. “Like, let’s just be what we are. We really do love each other. We really are family. When I’m with her, it’s family. … But, we do have kind of like that push-shove kind of thing sometimes.”

Overall, season 10 will be pretty intense, according to the Envy owner. “It’s a crazy season. The producers think that this season is better than last season — and last season was amazing,” she shares. “We got very deep this season. Like, it’s a deep cut season.”

Earlier this month, Giudice shed light on her relationship with her sister-in-law and how they repaired their relationship after the reunion fight.

“If I have something to say to her, I tell her right to her face and vice-versa. We’re totally fine,” she told Us at the time. “We’re close. She’s my family. I don’t think she could get any closer than being family, right? I know if I needed something, vice-versa, I would call her and she would call me. We would be there for each other in a heartbeat.”

However, the Turning the Tables author also told Us that during all 10 seasons, she’s never once been happy while filming. “Everybody else has smooth sailing, has a great time on the show. For me, it’s always hard,” she said. “I haven’t enjoyed being on the show. Not as of yet, 10 years on. Not enjoyed one season yet. I can’t wait, maybe Season 11 I’ll enjoy.”

Plus, emotions are at an all-time high in the upcoming season. “What happened, I didn’t expect it to happen. I’m shocked,” Giudice told Us. “It’s just screwed up, you know? Let me just tell you, I was more mad this season than when I flipped the table.”

With reporting by Brody Brown

