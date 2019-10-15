Mike Johnson Is Praying for Bachelor Peter Weber After Facial Injury





Sending positive thoughts! Bachelorette alum Mike Johnson was absolutely shocked when he found out that season 24 Bachelor Peter Weber fell while filming the upcoming season and suffered from a serious facial injury.

“Homie, I pray that you’re OK,” Johnson, 31, said in Us Weekly‘s exclusive interview. “I haven’t been able to speak to him. I was genuinely like, ‘Oh, my God.’ I saw it like everybody else saw it. On my journey — we call my Bible study the journey — we prayed for him. Hopefully, he gets better soon.”

Johnson, who competed for Hannah Brown‘s heart during season 15 of The Bachelorette alongside Weber, 28, also shared that the show always went the extra mile to keep the cast safe. “The producers do an amazing job of protecting us. I heard that Peter tripped. That’s of his own doing,” the portfolio manager added.

Weber, 28, fell and “split open his face” while on location in Costa Rica on October 7, Us Weekly confirmed. He was carrying drinking glasses at the time, which cut his face. The contestants were on their way to join Weber.

“It was a two-hour drive from the course to the hospital in San Jose; he got 22 stitches in his face,” the source told Us. “The reason he traveled for two hours to a hospital was that this specific hospital had a surgeon that specialized in his injuries. He underwent surgery.”

Host Chris Harrison confirmed the news in a statement. “Peter suffered a freak accident. He got a cut on his head, he did get stitches but he’s 100% OK and production is already back underway,” the 48-year-old TV personality said. “He’s still the dashing, handsome pilot we’ve all dreamed of.”

While the pilot was the frontrunner to be the next Bachelor, Johnson was also in the running — and he would have loved the spot.

“I think I am a great candidate. I think I speak well. I think that I am fun and energetic. I mean, I’m not the ugliest teddy bear. I’m a decent looking teddy bear,” the Texas native told Us. “They chose a great guy in Peter. I don’t want there to be any pressure on Peter nor on me or anyone in the future that becomes the Bachelor or the Bachelorette. It’s about the direction that the show wanted to go in.”

The Bachelor returns to ABC on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET.

