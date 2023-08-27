Adele is just like Us and can’t stop listening to Miley Cyrus’ new single, “Used to Be Young.”
“You know what else I remembered this morning happened to me? I am obsessed with Miley Cyrus’ new song,” Adele, 35, recently said during her Las Vegas concert, per social media footage posted on Saturday, August 26. “I’ve always been a big Miley Cyrus fan, and I’ve got such a soft spot for nostalgia and that song — whew, might make me tear up right now.”
The British singer added that she “absolutely” loved the track and thought it was “amazing.” Adele gushed, “I think she’s such a legend, and I love her.”
Cyrus, 30, was admittedly starstruck after the concert clip circulated on X (formerly Twitter). “@Adele, I thought of you often while writing this song,” she wrote on Saturday. “[I] always hoped that you would love it. This means the world to me. I love you. Mission accomplished.”
Cyrus dropped “Used to Be Young,” which she originally wrote alongside her Endless Summer Vacation LP, on Friday, August 25.
“This song is about honoring who we’ve been, loving who we are & celebrating who we will become,” the Hannah Montana alum explained via Instagram. “I feel proud when reflecting on my past and joyful when thinking about the future. I am grateful to my loyal fans who make my dreams a reality daily. I am sincerely thankful for the stability of your steadfast support. This song is for you.”
In the song, Cyrus looks back on the ups and downs of her life and career in the spotlight. “I know I used to be crazy / I know I used to be fun / You say I used to be wild / I say I used to be young,” she sings in the chorus. “You tell me time has done changed me / That’s fine, I’ve had a good run / I know I used to be crazy / That’s cause I used to be young.”
Cyrus also dropped a music video for the single on Friday, where she sported a vintage Mickey Mouse tee as a nod to her childhood past on Disney Channel.
The “Used to Be Young” premiere date also holds a special significance for Cyrus, who explained via Instagram earlier this month that August 25 has “historically been important to me both personally and in my career.” Friday, in particular, was the 10th anniversary of her “Wrecking Ball” single and her “We Can’t Stop” VMAs performance with Robin Thicke, both of which occurred in 2013.