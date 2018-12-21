Miley Cyrus’ Christmas crusade continues! The singer stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to update an oft-controversial holiday hit: “Santa Baby.”

“I think I might need to change a few of these lyrics,” the Hannah Montana alum, 26, told Jimmy Fallon in the sketch, which aired on Thursday, December 20.

“Has anyone actually ever listened to them?” she asked, calling out the words’ insane demands for fur (Cyrus is vegan!) and a platinum mine. “Plus, am I saying that I’m gonna hook up with Santa if he buys me all this stuff?”

Luckily, the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” songstress had some more pro-woman lyrics in mind. “No more fluff / I’ve had enough / And I can buy my own damn stuff,” she belted out as Fallon, 44, awkwardly danced around in the background, funnily caught off guard by the edits.

Cyrus, who was also joined by Mark Ronson in the bit, then took the words to an even more feminist place, singing: “Listen, Santa, to what I say / A girl’s best friend is equal pay / So stop interrupting me when I talk / And don’t text me pictures of your …”

The trio closed out the sketch by indulging in eggnog.

The Last Song actress made headlines earlier this week when she responded to an Instagram post that read, “No man has all 5: good d—k game, empathy, a height above 5’9, no hoes, common sense.”

Cyrus replied on Monday, December 17, “Mine does! Don’t give up!”

The pop star got engaged to Liam Hemsworth in May 2012. The couple split in September 2013 but reconciled two years later, with Cyrus once again wearing her engagement ring.

