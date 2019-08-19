Every-Time-Miley-Cyrus-Seemingly-Referenced-Liam-Hemsworth-in-a-Lyric





Less than a week after Miley Cyrus’ split from husband Liam Hemsworth, the pop star released “Slide Away,” a breakup anthem almost certainly inspired by her personal life.

“Once upon a time, it was made for us / Woke up one day, it had turned to dust,” the pop star sings in the ballad. “Baby, we were found, but now we’re lost / So it’s time to let it go.”

Cyrus shared a photo of herself in the recording studio on August 12, two days after Us Weekly confirmed that she and the Hunger Games actor had broken up after less than eight months of marriage.

And “Slide Away” isn’t the first Miley Cyrus track that fans have connected back to Hemsworth, whom the singer met in 2009 on the set of their movie The Last Song. Watch the video above to hear lyrics from “Malibu,” “Wrecking Ball,” “Adore,” and other songs by the Grammy nominee that seem to refer to her ex.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!