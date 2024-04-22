Morgan Wallen poked fun at his vocal ability ahead of taking the stage at Ole Miss this weekend — two weeks after his arrest and a year after canceling a previous concert at the University of Mississippi.

The musician, 30, performed at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, April 20, in Oxford, Mississippi, after he was arrested for throwing a chair over the balcony at Eric Church’s bar in Nashville earlier this month. The show marked Wallen’s comeback to Ole Miss after he canceled his appearance last year, minutes before he was scheduled to perform.

According to a Sunday post shared on X, the stadium showed a cheeky message in all caps on the jumbotron before the show began.

“Ladies and gentlemen, fortunately Morgan has a full voice and is very able to perform tonight.. Therefore, he’s ready to run this s— back and make things right…,” the sign read.. “No reason to make your way to the exits for the next two hours because Morgan and the boys are about to rock Oxford’s face off!!!”

Related: Morgan Wallen’s Ups and Downs Through the Years Morgan Wallen has become the bad boy of country music after facing a series of scandals throughout his career. The “Whiskey Glasses” singer got his start on season 6 of The Voice in 2014, where he was a member of Adam Levine’s team but got knocked out during the playoffs. Two years after his appearance […]

The post also showed last year’s cancellation message to fans. “Ladies & gentleman, unfortunately Morgan has lost his voice and is unable to perform tonight — therefore, tonight’s show has been canceled. Please make your way safely to the stadium exits. Refunds for tonights [sic] events will be available at point of purchase.”

Morgan Wallen’s show last night vs last year in Oxford. pic.twitter.com/kLuV7T7efw — Country Central (@_CountryCentral) April 21, 2024

After the cancellation, a concertgoer sued Wallen on claims she did not receive a refund.

“Even if ticket prices are refunded, no offer has been made to reimburse concertgoers for other out-of-pocket expenses they incurred in connection with the concert cancellation, including transportation, lodging, food, merchandise sales, transaction fees and other such expenses,” the plaintiff wrote in court documents at the time.

Wallen responded to the backlash via his Instagram Story, writing, “Y’all know how important my fans are to me, so I feel horrible about this news. There’s nothing more I want to do than be on stage playing for you guys. But as of today, I’m on doctor-ordered vocal rest, and we have to reschedule this week’s shows.”

Wallen’s Saturday show comes weeks after he was charged with three felony counts of disorderly conduct and reckless endangerment following his arrest on April 7.

Related: Celebrity Mugshots See which stars have been behind bars, ranging from Justin Bieber to Reese Witherspoon

“At 10:53pm Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct,” Wallen’s lawyer, Worrick Robinson, told Us earlier this month. “He is cooperating fully with authorities.”

On Friday, April 19, the singer spoke out about the incident on social media. “I didn’t feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks,” he wrote via X. “I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family and the good people at Chief’s. I’m not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility.”

He continued, “I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe. Regarding my tour, there will be no change.”

Ahead of the show at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, which is home to the Ole Miss’ University of Mississippi football team, the school was wary of Wallen’s presence at the venue.

“We are aware of the situation, but no changes have been relayed to us yet,” Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter told SuperTalk Mississippi Media via email earlier this month. “We are obviously monitoring everything very closely.”