The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt reacted to fan speculation surrounding husband Conner Leavitt’s sexuality.

“What is the craziest rumor that you’ve heard about you or your relationship online?” host Kaitlyn Bristowe asked during the Thursday, October 3, episode of the “Off the Vine” podcast, to which Whitney, 31, replied, “Oh my Gosh, that my husband’s gay.”

Whitney quipped, “Do I need to put out a sex tape or something? Trust me, we’re good. Like, everything is fine.” She added that releasing a sex tape worked well for Kim Kardashian. “Look at her life, she’s a billionaire,” Whitney said.

After Bristowe, 39, asked why fans may question Conner’s sexuality, Whitney explained she thinks it stemmed from a conversation on the Hulu show about his struggle with a porn addiction. In the Hulu series, it was also revealed that he launched a secret Tinder account to solicit NSFW images.

“I think it’s because like when we were going through our personal stuff — and I know you haven’t seen it, but he struggled through a porn addiction — and there’s a scene where one of my friends says something along the lines like, ‘Oh, I can see how he was confused sexually,’” Whitney said.

Whitney noted that her husband was sexually assaulted at a “very young age” and has “worked through” the trauma, adding that he’s “so inspiring.”

“I think people kind of took that out of context,” she said about the remark.

Whitney also pointed to her husband’s multiple hair changes during the series, explaining that the show’s pilot was filmed two years before the rest of the season.

“When you watch it, his hair is changing so much,” she said. “What happens is we come back from Hawaii and his hair’s bleached and then we shave it because he’s prepping for a hair transplant. So then he has a hair transplant and then he has this whole head of hair. So everyone’s like, ‘What is going on?’” she recalled. “I’m just like it’s because of everything. … It looks like we’re changing his hair like every day, and I’m like, ‘No that’s not it at all.’”

Despite the conversation surrounding her and Conner, Whitney — who’s expecting their third child — revealed that the couple is still going strong.

“When you go through something that tough and you come out the other end, man, your relationship is stronger than ever,” Whitney said during a September appearance on “The Squeeze” podcast. “During, it sucks, but holy hell, I’m grateful for where we are now.”

While fans got a glimpse into Whitney and Conner’s life in the Hulu series, viewers also watched as she struggled with her #MomTok friendships. After leaving the group, Whitney announced that she would be joining season 2 of the series, which was renewed for 20 episodes earlier this month. Whitney wrote via Instagram, “I think season 2 is about to get wild 👀🔥.”