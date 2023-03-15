Scary good news! Drew Barrymore channeled the M3GAN doll — and teamed up with Ghostface — to announce her gig as the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards host.

“And now for a breaking Drew’s news report, we go to our special correspondent M3GAN,” Barrymore, 48, said via a special clip from The Drew Barrymore Show released on Wednesday, March 15.

The talk show host then transformed into the horror film character, revealing, “Thank you Drew, I actually have news for you. You are hosting the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards. How exciting.”

M3GAN previously made a cameo on a January episode of the Drew Barrymore Show when actress Allison Williams stopped by to promote the horror comedy. Barrymore donned the creepy contact lenses and spoke in a haunting accent throughout the interview.

On Wednesday, however, the Never Been Kissed actress took back the reigns and revealed how overjoyed she is to be taking over the MTV show in May. “Oh, wow. I am so honored to have been chosen especially this year when the show is all about the fans,” she said. “I’m a fan.”

Barrymore then asked, “And you’re a fan of scary movies, right?” as Ghostface from the Scream franchise joined her on camera. (The California native famously played Casey in 1996’s Scream.)

“It is going to be an epic night. Big moments. Huge movie stars,” the 50 First Dates star promised before she brought a beloved 2023 movie character onto her set. “Cocaine bear, are you free on May 7? The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards, we’ll be there … will you?”

The awards show will take place on Sunday, May 7, live from Barker Hanger in Los Angeles. The evening will include both scripted and unscripted categories.

“The evening will honor the biggest and best in both movies and television, across scripted and unscripted, for one supersized, can’t-miss event, which will also air on MTV internationally in more than 150 countries,” the press release states.

Barrymore, for her part, is no stranger to the special event. The Charlie’s Angels actress has been nominated for nine MTV Movie & TV Awards during her career and has taken home three Golden Popcorn trophies.

Her first win came in 1998 for Best Kiss after playing Julia Sullivan in The Wedding Singer alongside Adam Sandler. Most recently, Barrymore and Sandler, 56, were honored with the Dynamic Duo trophy at the 2020 MTV Awards: Greatest of All Time ceremony.

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards air on MTV Sunday, May 7, at 8 p.m. ET.