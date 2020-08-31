Sing it loud! The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards raised the bar on Sunday, August 30, with live performances all over New York City — and a virtual awards show presentation.

Despite having to change its original Barclays Center venue due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show didn’t disappoint when it came to the music.

Fans of the awards show were singing from start to finish as each act took the stage thanks in part to the killer artist lineup, which included Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus and more.

Us Weekly rounded up the top five musical moments from this year’s event in the video above — so you can rewatch all the best performances over and over.

The Weeknd, 30, kicked off the show with a high-intensity rendition of his hit “Blinding Lights” from the top of Edge at Hudson Yards. The Canadian crooner donned his signature bloody makeup during his return to the VMAs stage for the first time in five years.

Cyrus, 27, came in like a disco ball as she took the stage in an all-black ensemble to sing “Midnight Sky.” The Tennessee native paid tribute to her “Wrecking Ball” music video during her performance, but instead of swinging from a wrecking ball, she hung from a giant disco ball — after showing off her dance moves in front of a colorful backdrop.

For the first time ever, K-pop band BTS took the VMAs stage for “Dynamite.” In between watching their perfectly choreographed steps, viewers were taken on a tour of some of New York City’s most iconic sites, including the Brooklyn Bridge and Times Square.

Fans waited in anticipation for Gaga, 34, and Grande’s duet premiere performance of “Rain on Me,” which was a top moment, indeed.

The A Star Is Born actress — who earned the show’s first-ever Tricon Award — rocked a face mask and mint ensemble as she belted out the lyrics to “911,” off her Chromatica album. The Grammy winner was then joined by the former Nickelodeon actress, 27, who also wore a black face mask, to complete their musical collab.

Gaga didn’t stop there, returning to the stage to play the piano and sing “Stupid Love,” making viewers do a double take. Her solo display was equally as enticing as her duet — and featured a costume and mask change.

In between her hosting duties, Keke Palmer, made time for her own musical moment. The True Jackson, VP alum wore a neon ensemble as she sang “Snack” before the show headed into its final few awards.

Relive the top five showstopping acts in the video above and prepare to be transported to a musical safe haven as you do.