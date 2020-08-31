Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande brought their A-games while taking on their 2020 MTV Video Music Awards performance of “Rain on Me” on Sunday, August 30.

Gaga, 34, kicked off the appearance by performing “911” from her recently dropped album, Chromatica. She was then joined by Grande, 27, to complete their first live rendition of their upbeat collaboration during the unprecedented ceremony amid the COVID-19 crisis. When Grande left after their joint performance, Gaga concluded by performing “Stupid Love.”

MTV announced on August 18 that Gaga and Grande would perform together at this year’s VMAs. In addition to the two pop singers, Miley Cyrus, BTS, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Maluma and CNCO were also tapped to take the stage.

The A Star Is Born actress’ last time on the VMAs stage occurred in 2013 when she performed her hit “Applause.” Grande, meanwhile, made an appearance at the 2018 ceremony to perform “God Is a Woman.”

“Rain on Me” is the second single from Gaga’s sixth studio album, Chromatica, released on May 29. While promoting the track, the Victorious alum revealed the song’s hidden meaning and gushed over Gaga.

“One time ….. I met a woman who knew pain the same way I did … who cried as much as I did … and who’s heart was bigger than her whole body,” Grande tweeted at the time. “She immediately felt like a sister to me.”

The “Thank U, Next” singer added in a second tweet, “She then held my hand and invited me into the beautiful world of Chromatica and together, we got to express how beautiful and healing it feels to mothaf*cking cry! I hope this makes u all feel as uplifted as it does for us both. I love you @ladygaga, u stunning superwoman!”

Gaga and Grande lead this year’s crop of VMA nominees with nine apiece. The duo took home a win for Best Collaboration and Song of the Year and are also nominated for Video of the Year.