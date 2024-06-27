Prime Video’s My Lady Jane proves that investing in romance is always the right way to go — especially with leads like Emily Bader and Edward Bluemel.

Based on historical YA novels by Brodi Ashton, My Lady Jane is a radical reimagining of Lady Jane Grey’s (Bader) very brief time as monarch after King Henry VIII’s son Edward (Jordan Peters) died of tuberculosis. In this version, Jane and her husband, Guildford (Bluemel), aren’t beheaded and Edward isn’t killed off.

“Jane could have been the leader England needed,” the show’s narrator said in the opening montage. “But instead history remembers her as the ultimate damsel in distress. F—k that. What if history were different?”

My Lady Jane also takes some artistic liberties by introducing the concept of certain people being able to transform into animals. When watching the new series, it is better not to ask many questions and instead enjoy the ride — especially when it comes to Jane and Edward’s love story.

“I think I heard someone say that every tortured female heroine in history deserves a rom-com written about her. I think they really do,” Bader told TVInsider. “We’re focusing on the female gaze in a way that I think is really fun and unexpected. The Tudor times were, you could say, bleak, so it needed a little bit of fun. I think it’s just such a refreshing take on a female story.”

Bluemel, meanwhile, referred to the series as a “romantasy,” adding, “It’s got a bit of everything in it. It’s really funny, there’s adventure, and it’s got a lot of heart and sex. It’s got a lot of sex, actually.”

Keep scrolling for a breakdown of Jane and Guildford’s steamiest moments from the first season of My Lady Jane:

Lust at 1st Sight

Jane and Guildford’s first interaction gets off to an interesting start since they both know they are engaged to be married — but they aren’t aware that it is to each other. Sparks quickly fly, but they don’t have too much time to actually act on those feelings before they are separated.

Leaning Into Their Romantic Circumstances

Despite Jane trying just about everything to get out of marriage, the fact that she will be Guildford’s wife makes the decision a bit easier to accept. Jane and Guildford are subsequently forced to pretend to consummate the marriage, but it is their talk after everyone leaves that really heats up our screens.

Making a Dagger-Fight Romantic

Jane and Guildford’s relationship is hit with many obstacles — including that big reveal that he sometimes turns into a horse — but there’s nothing like a walk through the woods at night to turn the romance up a notch. After the fictional couple challenge each other to see who comes out on top in a dagger fight, Jane is the winner with a steamy almost-kiss to show for it.

Turning Up the Tension

Bridgerton could learn a thing or two from My Lady Jane when it comes to building up tension between love interests. Jane and Guildford nearly hook up after their time in the woods, but they don’t go through with it. The steamy moment, however, proved that actually seeing Jane and Guildford get together would be worth the wait.

Not Being Able to Stay Away

Jane and Guildford didn’t have an easy time articulating their feelings for each other. Instead, the pair would consistently end up making out because they couldn’t stay away from each other, which fans definitely aren’t complaining about.

Finally Acting on Their Feelings

After coming to terms about how much she cares for her husband, Jane and Guildford finally have sex for the first time. The scene has an emotional element to it as well since Jane realizes she is starting to fall in love with Guildford exactly as he is — regardless of the shapeshifting into a horse thing.

The Long-Awaited Reunion

Jane and Guildford’s brief moment of bliss is rudely interrupted initially by their first fight as an official couple. That then leads Guildford to try to find a cure for what he considers to be his curse, which results in him getting kidnapped by someone who nearly gets him killed. Jane has a lot on her plate as well after being removed from the throne and threatened with a beheading.

The night before her trial, Jane and Guildford reunite and get another steamy sex scene. Things don’t go in their favor, though, when the next day Jane is found innocent — until Guildford’s secret is exposed and they are locked up all over again.

Creating Their Own Happily Ever After

The season 1 finale has plenty of suspense as Guildford is nearly forced to watch Jane be executed. She is saved at the last second and goes to rescue Guildford, which results in a sweet kiss. Their romance gets even sweeter when Guildford is able to break the curse — thanks to his love for Jane — that prevents him from transforming at will. Jane and Guildford escape and end the season with a romantic kiss in a meadow.