Throwing it back! The cast of My So Called Life shared a sweet moment over video chat during quarantine — but fans couldn’t help noticing one star’s absence.

Wilson Cruz, who starred as Rickie Vasquez on the beloved teen drama, posted a screenshot of the reunited cast on Twitter on Wednesday, April 15, sending ’90s kids into a fit of nostalgia. “So … This happened the other night,” Cruz, 46, wrote. “Most of the #MySoCalledLife cast was available for what turned out to be a very comforting, sweet, heartfelt and overdue reunion. We all have such love for each other, even 26 years later. It was overwhelming to see all of those faces together.”

The Brooklyn native appeared alongside Claire Danes, who played the angsty Angela Chase, her onscreen parents Bess Armstrong and Tom Irwin, creator Winnie Holzman and her husband, Paul Dooley. The show’s heartthrob, Jordan Catalano (played by Jared Leto), however, was nowhere to be found.

The Thirty Seconds to Mars singer, now 48, was 21 years old when he starred as then-14-year-old Danes’ love interest on the short-lived series. The Homeland star, now 41, remembered thinking that Leto “seemed ancient” to her while they were filming My So Called Life.

“He was shockingly good looking, it was alarming,” Danes told Howard Stern in April 2018. “There were these stage directions in [one] scene where it says ‘Angela kisses Jordan’s face,’ and I was like, ‘What? What is that about? Why would she kiss his face?’ I had that question on set and he had to try to teach me. It’s ridiculous!”

Though he missed out on the cast’s Zoom reunion, Leto has had no trouble adjusting to social distancing after finding out about the coronavirus pandemic a little later than the rest of the world.

“Wow. 12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility,” the Suicide Squad star tweeted in March after returning from his retreat. “Walked out yesterday into a very different world. One that’s been changed forever. Mind blowing – to say the least … Hope you and yours are ok. Sending positive energy to all.”