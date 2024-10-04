The View cohost Joy Behar received a very special birthday present from Nathan Lane during the Friday, October 4, episode of the daytime show.

“Did you, like, come out here empty-handed for Joy’s birthday?” Ana Navarro asked Lane, 68, as he took a sip out of his coffee mug.

Lane, there to discuss his role in Netflix’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, proclaimed that he didn’t show up without a gift.

“I did not,” Lane replied. “Because Joy is still a hot Italian woman, I have ordered Joy a hot Italian pizza.”

A delivery man, wearing a T-shirt labeled “Hot Pizza” and a matching baseball cap, then walked out holding the cardboard pizza box. Instead of handing the box over to the 81-year-old talk show host, the man cast it to the ground alongside his hat. He also ripped off his shirt, baring his abs, and began dancing.

Lane and Behar’s The View cohosts couldn’t contain their laughter as she beamed while watching the performance, which was full of body rolls.

“Bring it, bring it, bring it,” Behar quipped. “Thank you [and] thanks to Nathan Lane. Where’s my pizza?”

The dancer also made sure to kiss Behar’s hand during the number. At the end of the show, she invited the audience to “take a little time to enjoy the view” before leaving by bringing out the dancer for an encore performance.

Friday’s episode was billed as Behar’s birthday show.

“I couldn’t ask for a better birthday present than a visit from one of my favorite performers,” Behar said earlier during the broadcast, introducing Lane. “Please welcome my first ex-husband, Nathan Lane.”

After Lane — who was never married to Behar — walked on stage, he marveled over her looks.

“By the way, you do not look whatever age you’re admitting to,” he gushed. “You’ve looked the same since 1998. You’re the Paul Rudd of daytime television.”

Behar, for her part, had an explanation as to why.

“You know what they say, ‘black don’t crack?’ But, Italian doesn’t either,” Behar joked.

Alyssa Farah Griffin chimed in to ask if “anyone” actually says that catchphrase.

“I said it,” Behar replied.

Behar and Lane have a history together with the broadcaster even moderating a talk-back with the legendary actor at The 92nd Street Y in New York City.

“I’ll talk about anything you want to talk about,” Lane quipped during the 2015 event.