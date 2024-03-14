Stephen Curry for president? The four-time NBA champion says living at the White House may be in his future.
Curry, 36, is now playing in his 15th season with the Golden State Warriors, and as he plans his life beyond the NBA, he is considering running for office.
Curry appeared on CBS Mornings on Tuesday, March 12, to promote his second children’s book, I Am Extraordinary. CBS News national correspondent Jericka Duncan asked him whether he’d ever consider a career in politics, specifically running for president, after his playing days are over.
“Maybe, I have an interest in leveraging every part of my influence for good in the way that I can,” Curry responded. “So, if that’s the way to do it, then — I’m not going to say the presidency, but if politics is a way that you can create meaningful change, or if there’s another way outside of politics.”
The basketball icon has won two NBA Most Valuable Player awards and is one of the world’s most admired athletes with over 56 million Instagram followers. He is committed to giving back to his fans and uplifting his community.
In 2019, he and his wife, Ayesha Curry, launched the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, which focuses on nutrition, literacy and physical activity for youth in the couple’s “adopted hometown,” Oakland, California.
Stephen believes that he can improve education for kids in the city with “the right investment, with the right approach of getting kids the appropriate, culture-relevant, age-appropriate books [and] tutoring, which is another element of what we’re doing.”
Stephen added that the foundation has invested almost $6 million in literacy efforts in the Bay Area.
He remembers that in his childhood, he struggled in school, and he hopes his story will inspire kids to believe they can also overcome obstacles and achieve success.
“Coming up through basketball and I didn’t pass the eye test,” Stephen said in his CBS interview. “I was called, like, a late bloomer, but it was about developing a confidence in who I was, developing a work ethic and not getting deterred by failure along the way.”
As Stephen promotes his book while striving for another championship with the Warriors, he is looking forward to a new addition to his family. He’s been married to Ayesha, 34, since 2011, and they share three children — Riley, 11, Ryan, 8, and Cannon, 5. Ayesha revealed earlier this month that the couple is expecting another baby.
The former Food Network star said that she and her husband “thought they were done” having kids but decided to try for a fourth child.